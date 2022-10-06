The Indiana offense leads the country in passing attempts through five games this season. That number sits at 246 attempts -- or 49.2 attempts per game. Unfortunately, Indiana hasn't had the playmakers to make the passing attack as effective as it could be.

One player who has stepped up in the past few weeks is junior wide receiver Andison Coby. The Tennessee transfer came in without having a lot of experience and certainly not someone who was relied on heavily in the passing game -- having just one reception at Tennessee last year.

The Hoosiers had to lean on Coby more the last two weeks due to its starting wide receivers DJ Matthews and Cam Camper missing last week's game against Nebraska and Matthews in and out of the lineup against Cincinnati the week before.

It was a critical moment for the first-year Hoosier who had suffered some big drops earlier in the season.

"He's obviously gotten a lot more comfortable. And those can kind of be tough on you mentally," IU head coach Tom Allen said this week. "You start second-guessing yourself sometimes and you've got to flush it. He's done a great job just putting it in his past."

Coby responded in a big way for Indiana, finishing with five receptions for 54 yards -- including a 21-yarder.

"Made some big plays for us on Saturday night. Continue to grow that and develop that," Allen said. "Other guys have to step up. I think it's just being mentally tough and just flushing whatever happens in the past and not making it a part of your, defining your future, to me.

"That's really what it's about for him. And we talk about playing the next play all the time. And good or bad. Make a great play, flush it. Play the next one. Make a mistake, flush it, play the next one. He's done a great job at that."