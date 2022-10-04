Full transparecny, I turn 22 in November. I've been watching football since I was probably 10. Andy Dalton and Aj Green made me fall in love with the sport, and believe me, I had seen everything following the Bengals for so many years. Every football fan undergoes the same emotions as they watch a game. That three-second time frame after a play where you think there might be a penalty to benefit your team. Waiting for the referees to signal whether it was a catch or not. Who could forget that sinking feeling when you know your team is likely going to lose after a late field goal or touchdown by the opposing team?

This Indiana offense led by Walt Bell has introduced me to a new feeling while I watch games. A feeling that often catches me saying, "Wait, it's third down already?' The same thing Indiana's defensive players are probably saying to themselves merely minutes after they sit down after a series comes to a close.

Bell has made it clear that Indiana's up-tempo offense will be a weapon he will use throughout the season. Keeping the defense on their heels, not giving them the ability to sub or get in proper formation. Reducing creativity on that side of the ball for the opponent can lead to an offense picking apart a team at will. However, with mounting injuries all over the offensive side of the ball, Tom Allen and company have to reconcile this somehow, and putting their guys in high-pressure situations drive in and drive out, staring down the barrel of a third and medium before they can even think is not the way to do that.

A complete overhaul of the offense isn't what I'm talking about. Even though their most dynamic offensive player hasn't had the opportunity to see much of the field at all. With how quickly the offense moves, true freshman Jaylin lucas has found himself sitting on the sidelines as the Hoosiers try to put together an offensive drive. He's made a difference in the return game, and that may have forced Tom Allen's hand to get him in the backfield or slot position this coming weekend. "A lot of teams do that now. We played several teams already this year where they'll stay in the same personnel package so you can't sub. Or they'll do certain things on third down so you can't sub in your third-down package," Allen said. "But to be able to bring him along and get him more involved is definitely a priority for us right now, and, like I said, you see what he can do with the ball in his hands, and we know he can do that." But, scaling back the plays per game could do some good for players all over this Indiana team. The Hoosiers currently sit at 87.8 plays per game which is second to only Texas Tech throughout all of college football. "We didn't stay on the field as an offense. And so, I think that took its toll in the fourth quarter," said Allen. "But it's about staying on the field. It's not tempo. If you're three-and-out you're three-and-out, whether you're going fast or slow. It's executing. It's staying on the football field as an offense and driving the ball. And that to me is the biggest issue."

Connor Bazelak's best season of his career was 2020 at Missouri when he was voted Co-SEC freshman of the year by the coaches in the conference. The Tigers ran 76 plays a game, good enough for 31st fastest in the country. Still fast, just not supersonic.

It might be time for Walt Bell and Tom Allen to be honest with the position they're in: They aren't better than the teams they're playing. Michigan sits as a 21.5-point favorite ahead of Saturday's game in Bloomington. Most players on the field are already playing from behind in terms of talent. Then add playing tired and having little time to think through the next steps as plays come and go on the offensive side of the ball. If you had an offensive line that enabled you to ground and pound, and then in turn open up the passing game through play action it would be different. But you don't. So handicapping you're already tattered football team because you want to confuse an opposing defense by moving fast seems like a questionable decision.