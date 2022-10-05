Indiana's season so far has been quite a rollercoaster of performances, the latest twist being an uninspiring loss on the road to Nebraska, who has an interim coach and no general sense of direction in their program.

The loss leaves IU in a peculiar spot. Five games into the season, the Hoosiers are halfway to bowl eligibility. Yet, none of their wins have been particularly convincing, lacking a full four-quarter performance that could leave an opponent in the behind. Looking at their remaining schedule, a path to six wins looked rather murky even with a win over the Huskers.

With a loss, however, the Hoosiers now will have to pull the rabbit out of the hat down the stretch in order to ensure a spot in a bowl game this season. All of a sudden, the same Indiana team that began the year 3-0 must now scramble in order to salvage something from their 2022 campaign before it teeters out of their control.

If IU's play doesn't turn around, it most likely won't be just a bowl appearance hanging in the balance. Job security on the coaching staff, playing time, and roles moving forward could see significant shift.

Buckle up, because things could start to get rough. Here's three things to watch for as Indiana looks to try and smooth things out a bit.