Tom Allen's Indiana football program is in a state of limbo. After starting the year continuously finding ways to win, the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1 in Big Ten play) have slipped in their last two outings, those being losses on the road at Cincinnati and at Nebraska. Indiana has lacked the consistency and efficient play even in their victories, and the winning ways that the Hoosiers experienced early on have not since been sustained. Going into Homecoming weekend in Bloomington, it isn't getting any easier for Indiana. As week six arrives, Indiana welcomes their steepest competition to date in the Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 in B1G). Jim Harbaugh's squad trounced through the first section of their schedule without issue and was able to handle the challenge that both Maryland and Iowa threw at them their last two times out. The fourth-ranked Wolverines look poised to challenge for another Big Ten Championship this season, and will come into Memorial Stadium looking to make a statement. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the halfway mark on IU's calendar.

Tom Allen and company are looking to reverse the tide on their 2022 season, starting this weekend.

Last Time They Played

The two Big Ten East foes met in Ann Arbor last season, a 29-7 victory for Michigan. Indiana's only offensive touchdown in the contest came on Chris Childers' second quarter touchdown run. The Hoosiers accumulated only 198 yards of offense on the evening while Michigan totaled just north of 400 yards. QB-turned-WR Donaven McCulley was the Indiana starter at quarterback, but threw for just 88 yards on 10-of-24 completions and attempts. McCulley was also the Hoosiers' leading rusher.



Injury Updates

Indiana's top two wide receivers will be game-time decisions on Saturday, as DJ Matthews and Cam Camper missed last week's contest. Matthews is dealing with an injury retroactive to a punt return during the first half of the Cincinnati game, and Camper had an illness that prevented him from traveling to Lincoln, let alone playing last weekend. DB Jaylin Williams (shoulder) is also questionable heading into Saturday's kick. OL Zach Carpenter (hand) had his hands wrapped last weekend, but was able to shift over to guard and play while Mike Katic took over the snapping duties. It remains to be seen whether or not he will return to the center position. TE James Bomba is out for the season after tearing his quadricep earlier this season.

Key Storylines, Matchups, Players to Watch

Indiana faces their most dynamic offense to date... There's no doubt about what Michigan brings to the table. The Wolverines are loaded with firepower on offense and a scheme that Indiana DC Chad Wilt said is "effective and efficient" in every aspect of the game. It's what you come to expect from a Jim Harbaugh-coached team. That being said, sometimes talent just takes over. Through five games so far, that's exactly what RB Blake Corum has done. He split carries last season with Heisman candidate Hassan Haskins, but with Haskins gone and the majority of the workload on his shoulders, Corum has become a candidate for college football's most prestigious trophy himself. The junior tailback is averaging 6.6 (!) yards per carry, and has blazed defenses for 611 yards on 93 carries and ten scores on the ground. For perspective, he had 11 touchdowns all last season in the rushing attack. Corum has kicked it into another gear against Big Ten defenses though. Over the two conference matchups, he's rushed for 376 yards on 59 attempts and three touchdowns. It's quite clear that Michigan is a run-first football team with the ball in their possession, and with the issues the Hoosiers have had in tackling opposing ball carriers, it could be a long afternoon if Indiana can't find an answer to contain Corum.

Michigan does have a weapon at quarterback as well, although his usage rate is much lower than that of their star running back's. After winning out the battle for QB1 over Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy is the dynamic shot caller under center for the Wolverines this season. McCarthy has only attempted 84 passes this season, but his 66 completions for 848 yards and six touchdowns is incredibly efficient, good for a completion rate of 78.6 percent. A reeling Indiana defense will have a tough task ahead of them on Saturday. What Indiana does to try and seize the opportunity will be something to watch for. Can Indiana create any offense without their top two receivers out wide? Or, in general? Of course, If Matthews and Camper are able to go on Saturday, then this point becomes null and void. However, there's no sugarcoating the fact that Indiana struggled to find open receivers against the Big Ten's worst statistical defense last weekend at Nebraska without the two playmakers on the field. While guys like Andison Coby and Emery Simmons stepped up to try and fill the shoes, it's tough to replace the kind of impact and ability that Matthews and Camper possess. After Indiana fell in yet another hole to start the game last week, the Hoosier offense was once again forced into one-dimensional play, a recipe that has spelled nothing but danger and disappointment when relied upon. That's without delving into the issues with the offensive line that seem to become prevalent in each outing this season. While Bazelak was better protected last week, holes in the running game are still rather non-existent when they need to be there. Opening up the running game would do so much to help the passing game, and Indiana knows that. Their inability to get it going, however, is something they're still searching for the answer to as the halfway point hits this Saturday. To top it off, Michigan's D-line is one of the best in the conference, second in sacks and always disrupting plays in the opposing backfield. Indiana's offense will need a near-perfect game if they want a chance at upsetting the nation's No.4 team. Even then, it may not be enough to match the sheer force from Wolverine playmakers. Does Indiana continue to develop roles for their budding freshmen? Although they are just freshmen, Indiana playmakers Jaylin Lucas and Dasan McCollough have introduced themselves in rather impressive ways to start the season. Lucas has primarily only had a role in the kick return game, but has shown quite intriguing flashes when placed in the backfield. This week, he said he believes the coaching staff is finding a "more defined role" for him in the offense, including more opportunities in the backfield as well as at slot receiver. On the other side of the ball, McCollough is one of the nation's best true freshmen when it comes to both tackles for loss and sacks. While not trying to put too much on him, DC Chad Wilt said they're asking him to keep doing what they need him to do. Everything they've asked of him so far, he's been able to do with flying colors. As Indiana continues to bring along some of the freshmen from the best recruiting class in program history, it remains to be seen just how much impact they can have on the success of this football team. With the nation watching on, this weekend is a big opportunity for a lot of guys on the IU roster to make a name for themselves.

