Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Idaho
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana moves on to its week two matchup against Idaho on Saturday, as the Vandals travel to Bloomington.
Indiana is coming off of a 23-20 win in its opener against a tough Illinois team in week one.
Idaho is coming off of a 24-17 loss in week one to Washington State.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET on BTN on Saturday night.
A Look At Idaho:
A Look At The Matchup:
Coach Q&A: Walt Bell, Chad Wilt recap Illinois win, look ahead to Idaho (FREE)
3 keys to an Indiana win over Idaho (PREM)
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen gives final updates ahead of Idaho matchup (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Idaho - storylines, key players, how to watch (FREE)
Other Storylines:
IU O-line looking to patch holes, open others for a performance turnaround (FREE)
IU defense shows signs of old form led by 'fourth quarter warriors' (FREE)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.