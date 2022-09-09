The Indiana football program is back in action this weekend as it takes on Idaho in Memorial Stadium. Indiana is coming off of a 23-20 win against Illinois in its opener. Connor Bazelak and Walt Bell orchestrated a terrific two-minute drive that gave IU the win. Idaho comes in 0-1 on the season and looks to bounce back from a 24-17 loss to Washington State. Idaho led 10-0 after the first quarter. Kick is set for 8 pm ET on BTN. Here are the predictions from TheHoosier.com staff.

TheHoosier.com staff give their predictions for Indiana's week two game vs Idaho

Jim Coyle

Let's be honest, last week's game prediction of Indiana beating Illinois in a close game was 50% knowing what Indiana needed to do to win and 50% trying to be positive. I saw what I needed to see. In 2021 Indiana's meager offense only scored 24 TD's all season, but 1/3 of that total came against the Spuds as the Hoosiers found the endzone 8 times in that game. Yeah, I saw that Idaho only lost by 7 to Washington State last week. Idaho also had the ball for over 36 minutes, but could not manage to get 300 yards of offense against a team that fumbled the ball away 3 times. Indiana's defense should be better this week against a lesser opponent. Idaho might not find the endzone all night. The Hoosiers on the other hand should have a fun night and plenty of opportunities to work on their worrisome running game. The Hoosiers will easily get to 2-0 with a quick-strike, high-scoring offense and a defense that should be pretty stingy. Prediction: Indiana 56, Idaho 3

Alec Lasley

Despite Idaho hanging with Washington State last week, Indiana should have no worries in this one. The Hoosiers come off of a good outing against Illinois and will have another game to build on that. The defense will continue its good play and the offense should be more consistent from start to finish this week. Look for an all-around better performance. Hoosiers roll in this one. Prediction: Indiana 41, Idaho 10

Keegan Nickoson

Idaho is definitely an improved team compared to last season. Eight transfers starting on the defensive side. multiple of those from Power 5 schools including Notre Dame. They competed with Washington State very Last year was a 32.5-point spread in favor of Indiana, this year is 21.5. I think Indiana covers that with Connor Bazelak having another solid game. Shivers should have a much better game and Parker Hanna will hold the offensive line together. Defensively the Hoosiers stay aggressive, forcing two turnovers. Prediction: Indiana 42, Idaho 15

Mason Williams

Although Idaho comes into this season with a new coaching staff and is much improved, so too is Indiana. I believe IU comes out of the gates quickly and puts this game beyond doubt. Expect Indiana to try and develop the run game and generate some momentum for not only this week and the next, but the tougher opponents down the line. It may take a bit, but I'd expect the Hoosiers to run away with this. Prediction: Indiana 48, Idaho 16

Kevin Vera

Let me first start off and say this. A lot of people may expect an easy game in this one but it will be a lot closer than people think. Indiana beat Idaho last year 56-14 but with a new starting quarterback Idaho looks far out more of a well rounded team. Although Idaho lost in week one against Washington State they put up a fight considering they were almost 30 point underdogs. Both teams have a lot of questions surrounding their offensive line look out for how each quarterback responds to the pass rush. Ultimately, Indiana has the more explosive players and that’s what will help them take the lead late in the second half. Indiana will struggle at first but finish and take control of things in the near the end. Prediction: Indiana 27, Idaho 20.

Kyler Staley