Fresh off of a thrilling victory over Illinois to kickoff their 2022 campaign, Indiana looks to keep the ball rolling as they welcome the Idaho Vandals to town on Saturday.

Although they earned the result they desired, IU will be looking to right some wrongs in their week 2 contest.

Coming off of a 4-7 season, the Vandals feature a new head coach and surrounding staff among other changes as they look to best their 8th-place projection in Big Sky play this upcoming season.

Here's an early look at everything you need to know about Idaho in 2022.