The Indiana defense has been a major part of the success of the football program since Tom Allen joined back in 2016 as defensive coordinator. When he took over head coaching duties in 2017, he remained heavily involved in the defensive strategy and kept that unit playing at a high level. In 2021, he gave up a lot of those duties and that resulted in a huge step back for the defense as well as Indiana's record. From 6-2 in 2020 to 2-10 and winless in Big Ten play in 2021, Allen knew what he had to do. Allen resumed play calling duties this season and also added a new defensive coordinator in Chad Wilt from Minnesota and defensive line coach Paul Randolph from Texas Tech. "I tell you what, it (calling plays) was a blast," Allen said during Wednesday's radio show appearance. What happened was a terrific season-opening performance from the defense. “Overall it was, I would say, a good start to getting us back to where I know we need to be, defensively,” Allen said earlier this week. “Because if you play great defense, you create takeaways, you give yourself a chance every week." The Indiana defense did not give up more than one score in a quarter against Illinois in the opener. It also held Illinois' Tommy DeVito to 58 percent passing and 232 yards with one interception. Going from 17 interceptions in eight games during 2020 to just five interceptions in 12 games in 2021, creating turnovers was a key message that Tom Allen had to his defense heading into this season. "Four take-aways, you know, changed the game. And we had one at the end of the first half. I'm like, 'Guys, we've got to get another one'.," Allen said. "We got the second one, I said, 'Guys, to win this game, we've got to get three'..."

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Noah Pierre (21) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.

Indiana recovered three fumbles, including one on the final play of the game. The timeliness of the turnovers were key as well, due to the yardage that Indiana was giving up at times, especially on the ground. It's what made the outcome of the game different than all of last season. "As I've always said, you know, it's really hard to limit yards in today's game," Allen said. "But it's the takeaway piece. It's key stops at critical times. It's the sacks. It's the pressures." Indiana gave up 216 yards on the ground at 4.0 yards per carry. Standout running back Chase Brown averaged 5.5 yards per carry and totaled 199 yards on the ground. Not only was the IU defense struggling to contain the run, it was unable to convert key plays due to missed tackles -- something that plagued them throughout the game. It's also something that Tom Allen focused less on during fall camp than before. "[Chase Brown] is a talented player, he's in the upper echelon of this league and he showed it. We need to do a better job tackling and how we tackle. We gave him some yards that he shouldn't have had but credit him," Chad Wilt said. "That's part of that too, but we need to do a better job in our approaches of tackling and our finishing of tackling. We were able to get him down when we needed to." "I think it was who we were tackling, you know. Number 2 and Number 1 I think are really talented players, you know. And so not going to take anything away from them," Allen added. "We will not tackle more live in practice. That's not going to happen. But we will definitely do some additional drills per the issues... But I don't know if you can ever -- I don't know if I've ever had a game one where you say, man, we had awesome tackling in game one. I just think it's hard to do that. And, yes, it is true we did tackle less than we ever have live. But we also work on it a ton. And we had a lot of good tackles."

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) on the goal line in the second half at Memorial Stadium.