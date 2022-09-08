Indiana kicked off their 2022 football season in thrilling fashion, taking the Friday night opener over Illinois 23-20. Although the result was the one IU had hoped for, it didn't necessarily come in the fashion that they had wanted.

A one-dimensional offensive attack saw the Hoosiers only gain 32 yards in the ground game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Indiana was gashed by the Illini running game, but got turnovers when it counted and came up with a massive goal-line stand that ultimately provided IU the chance to win the game, which they finally took.

Leading into this week, head coach Tom Allen says there's a lot of things to clean up. Their first opportunity to right some of their week one wrongs comes this Saturday against Idaho. Led by a completely different coaching staff and an overhauled roster, this year's Vandal team looks a lot different than ones of the past. They gave Washington State all they could handle in week one before ultimately falling in defeat 23-20, but they gave plenty of reason to erase any memory you have of the team from a year ago.

Yes, they visually will look very similar to last year's team that suffered a 56-14 drubbing. But make no mistake, that is where the similarities stop. Here's what needs to happen to ensure the Hoosiers take care of business and improve to 2-0 on the young season.