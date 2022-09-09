Thanks to the play of their ravenous defense and some late-game magic from their new quick new offense, Tom Allen's Indiana (1-0, 1-0 in B1G) football team is off on the right foot in 2022. The win itself is one that was of massive importance for the confidence for a remade roster and coaching staff that's looking to keep the memories of 2021 behind them, as they now can carry a heap of momentum into their two most winnable games on the schedule. The first of those comes in the form of FCS Idaho (0-1, 0-0 in Big Sky). The Vandals, who fell quite handily at the feet of Indiana last year, are no pushover this season. They too have a reshaped coaching staff, and are characterized on the field by an influx of youth and transfers. In some sense, they're a lot like Indiana this season -- new everywhere, and looking to start fresh. The newest era of Vandal football got off to a great start last weekend, all things considered. Traveling to Washington State in their 'Battle of the Palouse' rivalry, the Vandals came in as heavy underdogs to the Cougars. After a quick start and a turnover or two, however, the visitors found themselves leading early on. After eventually coming back to take control of the contest, Washington State sealed a 24-17 victory with an interception on the Vandals' last drive. So, although Idaho may have snuck up on Washington State last week and surprised some people, they're all over Indiana's radar this week. Catch up to speed on everything you need to know before the Hoosiers and Vandals do battle in week two here.

Indiana looks to capture their momentum from last week and carry it over into the next portion of their schedule.

Last Time They Played

These two programs are historically unfamiliar with each other, as last year's 56-14 Hoosier onslaught win is the first and only meeting of the two schools so far. In last year's contest, Jack Tuttle and Michael Penix Jr. each threw touchdown passes, Stephen Carr eclipsed 100 yards on the ground and added a score, and Indiana's special teams came up with not only a blocked punt for a touchdown, but a punt return for a touchdown as well.

Injury Updates

Indiana will be without starting tackle Matthew Bedford for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the Hoosiers' opener. Bedford's injury is significant for a group that experienced their fair share of struggles a week ago. They now look to make up for his impact in the aggregate. Parker Hanna will be getting the start in his place.

Key Storylines, Matchups, and Players to Watch

Idaho's Playmakers from a Week Ago QB Gevani McCoy earned the start for Idaho last week, completing 21-of-32 pass attempts for 212 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. WR Jermaine Jackson had 110 yards of his own on five receptions, and RB Anthony Woods led the rushing attack with 50 yards on just nine carries. Defensively, LB Fa'Avae Fa'Avae not only is in the running for best name on the field, but he's the Vandal anchor when the opponent has the ball. A member of the preseason All-Big Sky team, Fa'Avae got in on 11 tackles and tallied a sack and forced fumble. Also, DB Mathias Bertram forced two fumbles, part of a Vandal defense that won the turnover battle last weekend and kept them in the contest all day long. If Idaho wants to avoid a repeat performance from a season ago, they'll need to force turnovers out of the Indiana offense. Slowing Down Idaho's "Multiple D1-caliber" Skill Positions If it isn't clearly evident by now, this is not the Idaho football program of old. They're a much more formidable opponent as opposed to the teams of recent memory, and they present a challenge that Tom Allen's squad is aware of. "Whatever thoughts you have about (Idaho), erase them,” said Allen when asked what he's told the team leading into the matchup during his radio show on Wednesday. Allen also mentioned that Idaho has a lot of talent and depth at the skill positions, specifically saying that the Vandals offense features "multiple D1-caliber" playmakers scattered all over the field. That being said, it's clear Allen is not letting his team lapse their focus heading into the matchup against a lesser caliber opponent. Indiana will look to maintain their focus on defense, keeping up the pressure and causing havoc to disrupt the Idaho offense. Can Indiana create a second dimension of their offense on the ground? Perhaps the biggest question mark still surrounding this IU team revolves around how the offensive line will be able to bounce back from losing a stalwart in the trenches after Bedford's torn ACL. The group that already had cause for concern before the injury struggled to create holes in the running game vs. Illinois, but was solid enough in pass protection to give QB Connor Bazelak and the IU offense the chance to still survive with a one-dimensional air raid attack. The group as a whole has a chance to build some momentum and iron out some of their early season flaws in the challenge against Idaho. WSU rushed for 143 yards on the ground last week in their week one meeting, potentially showing a hole in the Vandal armor that IU will desperately need to exploit, not just to win, but for their confidence as a whole. IU may not need a truly two-dimensional attack to survive this week either, but expect it to be a big point of emphasis to figure out the ground game on Saturday.

Quick Hitters