Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Maryland
Indiana's Big Ten home opener is upon us, as the Hoosiers play host to Maryland this Saturday inside of Memorial Stadium.
Below is everything you need to get ready for Indiana's matchup with Maryland at noon on Saturday.
LOOKING AT MARYLAND
HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS
- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of IU's week 5 clash vs. Maryland
STORYLINES
- Opinion: Hoosiers making history
- Indiana receivers continue to 'stack days' ahead of conference home opener
- Keys To The Game: How Indiana can improve to 5-0 against Maryland
- TheHoosierPodcast: IU basketball recruiting talk + IU football talk
- Game Preview: Indiana vs Maryland - storylines, how to watch
STAFF PREDICTIONS
RECRUITING
- 2026 in-state quarterback Anthony Coellner enjoyed visit with 'New Indiana'
- Top in-state '27 Indiana targets
- Visit Primer: Indiana football hosting numerous visitors for Big Ten opener
–––––
