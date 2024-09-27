TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week five matchup versus Maryland.



Indiana's Ty Son Lawton (17) celebrates a touchdown during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

Indiana has made this easy so far during the 2024 season, but it will get tougher beginning this week. Maryland is a worthy opponent that beat the Hoosiers like they stole something last year, 44-17. But as I have previously stated, this is not your Granddads, your father's, or even your older brother's IU football program. Indiana is trying to secure their first 5-0 start in 57 years! Mike Locksley's team is well coached, but prone to miscues and I just do not believe the Terrapins are going to be the team that slows down what has been a history making and surgical offense by the Hoosiers. Indiana is turnover free on the season, but with "iffy" weather in Saturday's forecast, that could play a part in this game. I think that is the only way I see Curt Cignetti's team derailed on their continued "path to 6-0." An offensive line that has only given up 3 sacks in the first 4 games will face its toughest test yet. The IU defense will also be tested by a much more athletic offense than Bryant Haines' squad has seen so far this season. Cignetti tried to recruit Maryland QB Billy Edwards to no avail, so CCC knows the Terps have a talented guy running the show. Edwards has completed 75 percent of his passes in 2024, for 8 TD, with 2 INT. Earlier this week Cignetti said that "this would be the toughest receiving corps we have faced this season," and he's not wrong. Tai Felton has consistently provided big play capability for Maryland. Billy Edwards' favorite target is tied for third in DI for receiving with 151 YPG, he is tied for 4th in receiving TDs with 5, and he has had 100 + yards in all 4 games of 2024. The Terps will score, I just do not think that they can keep up with, or stop Indiana's multi-faceted, high-octane offense. Prediction: Indiana 38-17

ZACH BROWNING

Indiana has made it through the first third of the season without a scratch. The Hoosiers weren't challenged in any of their non-conference games, and they weren't challenged in their lone Big Ten game of the season either. While Maryland should present the toughest challenge of the season to date for this Indiana team, the Hoosiers shouldn't have any trouble dispatching the Terrapins this weekend. Maryland's offense has been awfully one dimensional this season. While the Terps have ran the ball frequently, most of their success has come through the air. Indiana's defense may not completely shut down Maryland's potent passing attack, but I think the Hoosiers will make it difficult enough on Billy Edwards Jr. and the Terrapins. Meanwhile, I don't think Maryland will have any answer defensively for what this Indiana offense can and will throw at them. The Hoosiers have been so good offensively to begin the season, and I think that continues this weekend. This will probably be the closest game of the season so far for Indiana, however, I believe the Hoosiers will control it from start to finish. Prediction: Indiana wins 38-24

JOSH POS

This is the first true test for Curt Cignetti in his tenure in Bloomington. There is finally a sense of belief of what Indiana football can be in the 2024 season. The connection between Billy Edwards Jr. and Tai Felton will be the toughest task for the Indiana defense/secondary. Felton is one of the top receivers in the country, hauling in 41 receptions for 604 yards and 5 touchdowns. D’Angelo Ponds will have a tall task with Felton, but it is a task that he should pass with flying colors. On the offensive said of the ball, Kurtis Rourke has proven to be one of the nation’s best quarterbacks through the first four weeks. Indiana’s depth in the skill positions will have Maryland on their heels early and often. The ‘New Indiana’ will be in full effect Saturday in Bloomington both on the field and in the stands as long as the rain stays away. Prediction: Indiana wins 31-17

COLIN MCMAHON

In what should be Indiana’s biggest test yet, I’m thinking this one will start out close, but finish not so close. The spread is currently 7 points in IU’s favor, but I expect them to cover and more. The offense should keep doing what it’s doing, while I expect the defense to keep forcing turnovers and limiting the opponent scoring. Specifically, look for Indiana’s physicality to shine and win those battles at the line of scrimmage. Expect the offense to make big plays, while also taking care of the ball, something Rourke and co. have excelled at all season. Maryland comes in as a middle of the pack Big Ten team with some decent talent, but with Indiana at home I think that the Hoosiers will be just too much for the Terps. Prediction: Indiana wins 34-17

BRYAN AULT