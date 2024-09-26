After becoming the first Indiana head coach to start his tenure with a 4-0 record, Curt Cignetti now shifts his attention to the Maryland Terrapins, who come into Bloomington for IU's second Big Ten conference game, but first at home. This should be a battle, as this one is projected to be closer than the other games the Hoosiers have won so far, making for a more entertaining game, and hopefully a bigger crowd. With all that being said, here are three keys to make sure IU gets it done at home and improves to 5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play, with a win over Maryland.

PLAY PHYSICAL

Moving forward into Big Ten play, the competition will certainly get tougher, but also more physical. In a conference that prides itself on being physical, with games being won in the trenches and teams that are just not physically ready falling behind, Indiana needs to be physical against Maryland in order to win this game. The Maryland defense falls in the top 50 in opponent yards per rush and rush yards per game, meaning that this is a physical defense that can stop the run. This should result in a battle at the line of scrimmage between the Indiana offensive line and the Maryland defensive line, both groups, especially that Indiana O-Line having already proven their physicality so far this season. This is what should make physicality so critical, as its extremely likely that the group who plays more physically will will those battles in the trenches, potentially turning a first town conversion into a tackle for loss and vice versa. The line of scrimmage won't be the only place where Indiana needs to be physical, as in the secondary, the defensive backs have to be physical against the Maryland receivers, while Indiana ball carriers would defintely benefit from physicality when breaking tackles. This is something that coach Cignetti has preached all season and, while physicality is always important, this one may be decided a little more by who decides to be the tougher, more physical team on Saturday.

KEEP WINNING THE TURNOVER BATTLE

While Indiana has put up several impressive stats during its 4-0 start, the most impressive one may be their successes in the turnover battle. IU has not turned the ball over on offense so far this season, being one of only three teams to not have a giveaway during the first four weeks, the others being Georgia and Louisville. Being in the same class as a team that hasn't lost a regular season game since 2020 is certainly impressive, but being a group mostly comprised of players who hadn't played any football together and still not surrendering a turnover, may be even more impressive. Expect IU to take great care of the ball again vs. Maryland, as the Hoosiers take immense pride in not turning it over, something that Cignetti has preached over and over again, and for good reason, as turnovers win and lose ballgames. While the turnover battle hasn't mattered a whole lot against the lower non-conference completion, it certainly did matter in the Big Ten opener at UCLA. On UCLA's first drive, the IU defense forced a fumble, leading to a quick Hoosier TD, making it a 14-0 game, a lead they never relinquished. This defense has forced seven turnovers, all of them critical, but this one at UCLA shifted the momentum so that IU had control the entire game. This is exactly what could happen against Maryland as, if the offense continues to control the ball, while the defense forces a major turnover, a similar result to the UCLA game may be in the cards.

MAKE BIG PLAYS THROUGH THE AIR

