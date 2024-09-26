PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Keys To The Game: How Indiana can improve to 5-0 against Maryland

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

After becoming the first Indiana head coach to start his tenure with a 4-0 record, Curt Cignetti now shifts his attention to the Maryland Terrapins, who come into Bloomington for IU's second Big Ten conference game, but first at home.

This should be a battle, as this one is projected to be closer than the other games the Hoosiers have won so far, making for a more entertaining game, and hopefully a bigger crowd.

With all that being said, here are three keys to make sure IU gets it done at home and improves to 5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play, with a win over Maryland.

PLAY PHYSICAL

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and Mikail Kamara (6) wrap up Charlotte's Bryce Kennon (86) during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times
Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) and Mikail Kamara (6) wrap up Charlotte's Bryce Kennon (86) during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Moving forward into Big Ten play, the competition will certainly get tougher, but also more physical.

In a conference that prides itself on being physical, with games being won in the trenches and teams that are just not physically ready falling behind, Indiana needs to be physical against Maryland in order to win this game.

The Maryland defense falls in the top 50 in opponent yards per rush and rush yards per game, meaning that this is a physical defense that can stop the run.

This should result in a battle at the line of scrimmage between the Indiana offensive line and the Maryland defensive line, both groups, especially that Indiana O-Line having already proven their physicality so far this season.

This is what should make physicality so critical, as its extremely likely that the group who plays more physically will will those battles in the trenches, potentially turning a first town conversion into a tackle for loss and vice versa.

The line of scrimmage won't be the only place where Indiana needs to be physical, as in the secondary, the defensive backs have to be physical against the Maryland receivers, while Indiana ball carriers would defintely benefit from physicality when breaking tackles.

This is something that coach Cignetti has preached all season and, while physicality is always important, this one may be decided a little more by who decides to be the tougher, more physical team on Saturday.

KEEP WINNING THE TURNOVER BATTLE

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (25) celebrates with defensive back Shawn Asbury II (1) and defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) after intercepting a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (25) celebrates with defensive back Shawn Asbury II (1) and defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) after intercepting a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Indiana has put up several impressive stats during its 4-0 start, the most impressive one may be their successes in the turnover battle.

IU has not turned the ball over on offense so far this season, being one of only three teams to not have a giveaway during the first four weeks, the others being Georgia and Louisville.

Being in the same class as a team that hasn't lost a regular season game since 2020 is certainly impressive, but being a group mostly comprised of players who hadn't played any football together and still not surrendering a turnover, may be even more impressive.

Expect IU to take great care of the ball again vs. Maryland, as the Hoosiers take immense pride in not turning it over, something that Cignetti has preached over and over again, and for good reason, as turnovers win and lose ballgames.

While the turnover battle hasn't mattered a whole lot against the lower non-conference completion, it certainly did matter in the Big Ten opener at UCLA.

On UCLA's first drive, the IU defense forced a fumble, leading to a quick Hoosier TD, making it a 14-0 game, a lead they never relinquished.

This defense has forced seven turnovers, all of them critical, but this one at UCLA shifted the momentum so that IU had control the entire game.

This is exactly what could happen against Maryland as, if the offense continues to control the ball, while the defense forces a major turnover, a similar result to the UCLA game may be in the cards.

MAKE BIG PLAYS THROUGH THE AIR

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Another very important piece of this game lies in Indiana's passing game, a part of the offense that has been firing on all cylinders lately,

With quarterback Kurtis Rourke leading the way, the IU passing game has looked about as good as it ever has, with great performances from week two onward.

Something that jumpstarts this passing game, and the offense as a whole is the big play, something that IU hasn't done a whole lot of but when they do it pays dividends.

Looking back to the UCLA game, IU completed several passes over 20 yards, including two on its first drive, which set the tone for what was an incredibly impressive day for Rourke and the receiving corps.

Rourke followed that game up with another great showing, dicing up the Charlotte defense before he was subbed off because of Indiana's large lead.

Rourke showed off the deep ball a little bit in that game too, completing two passes back-to-back of over 25 yards on a drive, resulting in a touchdown.

Because of these last two games, I'd expect something similar when the Hoosiers take on the Terps, as Rourke should look for that big pass play that gives IU the momentum early.

With an expected larger crowd, these big plays should energize the Hoosier faithful, creating a true home field environment not commonly seen, but this is certainly the group that can get that done.

If the passing game makes the big plays, this should be another great Hoosier performance, putting IU in a great position to move to 2-0 in Big Ten play, 5-0 overall.

–––––

