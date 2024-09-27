A recruiting analyst from another company asked me an interesting question before the season: “Hey, who do you think the best prospect in the Class of 2027 is in Indiana?”

The question is a good one. I mentioned a couple of names I have seen on-film, but not in-person yet. I told this man - who I consider to be a friend - that it’s a long season ahead and the fall will eventually tell the truth. Good, young prospects tend to emerge in the fall of their sophomore year.

Anyway, I’ve been to five Indiana games and scrimmages since the start of August. I have seen several top Class of 2027 prospects, and a few have caught my attention already. This is relevant for the Hoosiers’ recruiting efforts, as they’ll be trying to recruit close to home.

*Note: we will definitely be seeing more in the future and will add them in separate articles.