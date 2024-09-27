PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Top in-state '27 Indiana targets

Bryan Ault • TheHoosier
Recruiting Analyst
@Bryan_Ault

A recruiting analyst from another company asked me an interesting question before the season: “Hey, who do you think the best prospect in the Class of 2027 is in Indiana?”

The question is a good one. I mentioned a couple of names I have seen on-film, but not in-person yet. I told this man - who I consider to be a friend - that it’s a long season ahead and the fall will eventually tell the truth. Good, young prospects tend to emerge in the fall of their sophomore year.

Anyway, I’ve been to five Indiana games and scrimmages since the start of August. I have seen several top Class of 2027 prospects, and a few have caught my attention already. This is relevant for the Hoosiers’ recruiting efforts, as they’ll be trying to recruit close to home.

*Note: we will definitely be seeing more in the future and will add them in separate articles.

MonShun Sales, Lawrence North

Sales is simply a beast. He is an outstanding receiver prospect with an excellent size-speed combination who teams frequently put multiple defenders on to cover. Blessed with great height and a lean, muscular frame and God-given speed to boot (he ran 22 MPH in a Catapult vest), the 6-foot-3 receiver for Lawrence North High School will be a high-quality prospect.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXdyZW5jZSBOb3J0aCDigJgyNyA24oCZNSAxOTUgV1IgTW9uc2h1 biBTYWxlcyB3aWxsIGJlIGEgbmF0aW9uYWwgcmVjcnVpdC4gUmFuIDIyIE1Q SCBpbiBhIENhdGFwdWx0IHZlc3QgZHVyaW5nIGhpcyBjb2xsZWdlIGRheSBs YXN0IHNwcmluZy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fXzFw cm9ibGVtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfXzFwcm9ibGVtPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2F0YXB1bHRH YW1lTmlnaHQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiND YXRhcHVsdEdhbWVOaWdodDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dS V3dCTno5U2YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nUld3Qk56OVNmPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJyeWFuIEF1bHQgLSBNaWR3ZXN0IFNjb3V0IChAQnJ5YW5fQXVs dCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccnlhbl9BdWx0L3N0 YXR1cy8xODI3MTAyMjc3MjI1NjMxNzY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Davonte Degraffenreid, DB, Columbus North

Degraffenreid is a name hardly anybody knows about yet. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback starts for Columbus North and possesses outstanding coverage skills. He has size, arm length, height and a muscular frame with ability to cover and carry routes deep downfield. He’s a surefire Division I recruit and could be the best recruit in southern Indiana.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2x1bWJ1cyBOb3J0aCDigJgyNyBEYXZvbnRlIERlZ3JhZmZlbnJl aWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb250ZXNwb3J0c2xp ZmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbnRlc3BvcnRzbGlmZTwvYT4g aGFzIGEgbG90IG9mIHVwc2lkZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NhdGFwdWx0R2FtZU5pZ2h0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2F0YXB1bHRHYW1lTmlnaHQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oTGNoa1RSUUdTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vaExjaGtUUlFHUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcnlhbiBBdWx0IC0gTWlk d2VzdCBTY291dCAoQEJyeWFuX0F1bHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQnJ5YW5fQXVsdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyOTY1ODM0NzA2ODY5NDYw Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sean Fox, DB, Lawrence Central

Fox is a very good athlete with outstanding positional flexibility. At 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame the opportunities are endless for the Lawrence Central Bear. Fox shows tremendous potential as a linebacker and great downfield speed on kickoff coverage. He also flashes strengths as a pass rusher, taking good angles to the quarterback and collapsing the pocket. Expect his potential to go through the roof this winter when college coaches hit up the Indy metro area.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXdyZW5jZSBDZW50cmFsIHN0YWZmIGhpZ2ggb24g4oCYMjcgU2Vh biBGb3guIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UUGw2UnBYa3F6Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFBsNlJwWGtxejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcnlhbiBB dWx0IC0gTWlkd2VzdCBTY291dCAoQEJyeWFuX0F1bHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJ5YW5fQXVsdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNzExMzAy MjExODExMzUxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjMsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jayce Brewer, OLB, Franklin Central

I got to see Brewer play in the opening scrimmage against Indianapolis Cathedral, and, suffice to say, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive lineman for Franklin-Central is a must-know prospect. With his size, frame, long arms and sheer athleticism, Brewer is a surefire Hoosiers target, which recently was proven last weekend when the Hoosiers offered him. Brewer has momentous upside and will be causing problems in Indiana’s 6A class for the next three years.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJgyNyBGcmFua2xpbiBDZW50cmFsIERFIEpheWNlIEJyZXdlciBp cyBhIHlvdW5nIHVwLWFuZC1jb21lciB0byBrbm93IGluIHRoZSBIb29zaWVy IFN0YXRlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5Y2VCcmV3 ZXIyMDI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYXljZUJyZXdlcjIwMjc8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wMzRWWEhsN2VxIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vcDM0VlhIbDdlcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcnlhbiBBdWx0 IC0gTWlkd2VzdCBTY291dCAoQEJyeWFuX0F1bHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJ5YW5fQXVsdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNDU4MTM0Mjcw MjUwNjAyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTYsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3RvcC1pbi1zdGF0ZS0yNy1pbmRpYW5hLXRhcmdldHMiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmlu ZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0b3AtaW4tc3RhdGUtMjctaW5k aWFuYS10YXJnZXRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK