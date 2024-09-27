A recruiting analyst from another company asked me an interesting question before the season: “Hey, who do you think the best prospect in the Class of 2027 is in Indiana?”
The question is a good one. I mentioned a couple of names I have seen on-film, but not in-person yet. I told this man - who I consider to be a friend - that it’s a long season ahead and the fall will eventually tell the truth. Good, young prospects tend to emerge in the fall of their sophomore year.
Anyway, I’ve been to five Indiana games and scrimmages since the start of August. I have seen several top Class of 2027 prospects, and a few have caught my attention already. This is relevant for the Hoosiers’ recruiting efforts, as they’ll be trying to recruit close to home.
*Note: we will definitely be seeing more in the future and will add them in separate articles.
MonShun Sales, Lawrence North
Sales is simply a beast. He is an outstanding receiver prospect with an excellent size-speed combination who teams frequently put multiple defenders on to cover. Blessed with great height and a lean, muscular frame and God-given speed to boot (he ran 22 MPH in a Catapult vest), the 6-foot-3 receiver for Lawrence North High School will be a high-quality prospect.
Davonte Degraffenreid, DB, Columbus North
Degraffenreid is a name hardly anybody knows about yet. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback starts for Columbus North and possesses outstanding coverage skills. He has size, arm length, height and a muscular frame with ability to cover and carry routes deep downfield. He’s a surefire Division I recruit and could be the best recruit in southern Indiana.
Sean Fox, DB, Lawrence Central
Fox is a very good athlete with outstanding positional flexibility. At 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame the opportunities are endless for the Lawrence Central Bear. Fox shows tremendous potential as a linebacker and great downfield speed on kickoff coverage. He also flashes strengths as a pass rusher, taking good angles to the quarterback and collapsing the pocket. Expect his potential to go through the roof this winter when college coaches hit up the Indy metro area.
Jayce Brewer, OLB, Franklin Central
I got to see Brewer play in the opening scrimmage against Indianapolis Cathedral, and, suffice to say, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive lineman for Franklin-Central is a must-know prospect. With his size, frame, long arms and sheer athleticism, Brewer is a surefire Hoosiers target, which recently was proven last weekend when the Hoosiers offered him. Brewer has momentous upside and will be causing problems in Indiana’s 6A class for the next three years.
