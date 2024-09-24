Game Week Q&A: Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, players
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Terrapins' trip to Bloomington this weekend.
Below are their full Q&As.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board