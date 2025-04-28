Hoosiers Get Commitment from DB Lawrence 'Jay' Timmons

The Indiana Hoosiers hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Monday night as Lawrence 'Jay' Timmons announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via Instagram.
Timmons is the son of former Pittsburgh Steeler great Lawrence Timmons. The younger Timmons is a 5'11" 175-pound cornerback out of Gibsonia, PA. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. He held 19 total offers including Power Four offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Timmons was on campus in Bloomington last weekend for his official visit. He is the sixth member of the Hoosiers 2026 high school recruiting class.