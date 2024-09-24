PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Early Look: Getting to know Maryland

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a 52-14 win at home over Charlotte.

The Hoosiers remain at home this upcoming weekend to play host to Maryland, as Big Ten play resumes.

The Terrapins enter the contest 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in conference play. Maryland has wins over UConn, Virginia and Villanova this season, while the Terps' lone loss came at the hands of Michigan State.

Take an early look at Indiana's week five opponent, the Maryland Terrapins.

Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the third quarter at SECU Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the third quarter at SECU Stadium. (© Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

KEY PLAYERS

- Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.: A redshirt junior, Billy Edwards Jr. is now in his third season with the Terrapins. In 2024, Edwards is off to the best start of his collegiate career. Through four games, Springfield, Virginia product has completed 75% of his passes for 288.8 yards per game. Edwards has eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. The former Wake Forest transfer has also done a fair bit of damage with his legs this season. Edwards has two touchdowns on the ground in addition to his passing scores.

- Runningback Roman Hemby: Tail back Roman Hemby is in his third season as Maryland's workhorse running back. He's started 30 consecutive games for the Terrapins, yet is off to a slow start to begin the 2024 campaign. Hemby is averaging just north of 50 rushing yards per game this season. He has two rushing touchdowns and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Hemby has also hd a relatively small impact on the passing game this season. He has nine catches for 43 yards on the year.

- Wide Receiver Tai Felton: Hoosier fans likely haven't forgotten the beatdown that Maryland delivered to Indiana last season, and receiver Tai Felton was at the forefront of it all. Felton caught seven passed for 134 yards and three scores a year against the Hoosiers, and his 2024 season is off to another great start. Felton already has 41 catches -- good enough for second in the country -- for 604 yards receiving -- which ranks third in the country -- so far this season. The Ashburn, Virginia native has five receiving touchdowns as well.

- Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II: Experienced linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was a third team All-Big Ten selection last season, and he's picked up right where he left off to begin the 2024 season. Hyppolite has 17 tackles, which ranks second on the team through four weeks, and he also has collected 1.5 tackles for loss. The Four Lauderdale, Florida native has an interception and a quarterback hurry to his name this year as well.

- Defensive Back Glendon Miller: One of a handful of outstanding defensive backs Maryland has, Glendon Miller is tied for the team lead in interceptions through the first four games of the season. He has two interceptions and is third on the team in tackles, with 16 on the year. Miller, a redshirt senior, has 0.5 tackles for loss and has also recovered a fumble so far this season for the Terrapins.

KEY STATS

- Through four weeks, Maryland is leading the Big Ten in total passing yards with 1,235. The Terrapins ranked fourth in the conference in passing yards per game.

- Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. currently leads the conference in total passing yards, while receiver Tai Felton paces the conference in receiving yards and receptions.

- Maryland's rushing attack ranks in the middle of the pack within the Big Ten. The Terrapins are averaging 155.3 yards on the ground per game and 4.3 yards per carry.

- The Terrapins have forced six interceptions on the year, that's the second-most in the Big Ten

- So far this season, Maryland has been the third-most penalized team in the Big Ten.

- Maryland has converted on 51.6% of its third downs this season. That mark ranks third in the conference.

OTHER NOTES

- This Saturday's matchup between Indiana and Maryland will be the program's 13th meeting all-time. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 7-5.

- Maryland won last year's meeting in College Park by a score of 44-17.

- The Terrapins have won eight games in each of the last two seasons.

- Maryland's offense has ranked within the top-5 of the Big Ten in point, total yards and passing yards per game for three straight seasons.

–––––

