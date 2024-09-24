The Terrapins enter the contest 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in conference play. Maryland has wins over UConn, Virginia and Villanova this season, while the Terps' lone loss came at the hands of Michigan State.

- Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.: A redshirt junior, Billy Edwards Jr. is now in his third season with the Terrapins. In 2024, Edwards is off to the best start of his collegiate career. Through four games, Springfield, Virginia product has completed 75% of his passes for 288.8 yards per game. Edwards has eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. The former Wake Forest transfer has also done a fair bit of damage with his legs this season. Edwards has two touchdowns on the ground in addition to his passing scores.

- Runningback Roman Hemby: Tail back Roman Hemby is in his third season as Maryland's workhorse running back. He's started 30 consecutive games for the Terrapins, yet is off to a slow start to begin the 2024 campaign. Hemby is averaging just north of 50 rushing yards per game this season. He has two rushing touchdowns and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Hemby has also hd a relatively small impact on the passing game this season. He has nine catches for 43 yards on the year.

- Wide Receiver Tai Felton: Hoosier fans likely haven't forgotten the beatdown that Maryland delivered to Indiana last season, and receiver Tai Felton was at the forefront of it all. Felton caught seven passed for 134 yards and three scores a year against the Hoosiers, and his 2024 season is off to another great start. Felton already has 41 catches -- good enough for second in the country -- for 604 yards receiving -- which ranks third in the country -- so far this season. The Ashburn, Virginia native has five receiving touchdowns as well.

- Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II: Experienced linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was a third team All-Big Ten selection last season, and he's picked up right where he left off to begin the 2024 season. Hyppolite has 17 tackles, which ranks second on the team through four weeks, and he also has collected 1.5 tackles for loss. The Four Lauderdale, Florida native has an interception and a quarterback hurry to his name this year as well.

- Defensive Back Glendon Miller: One of a handful of outstanding defensive backs Maryland has, Glendon Miller is tied for the team lead in interceptions through the first four games of the season. He has two interceptions and is third on the team in tackles, with 16 on the year. Miller, a redshirt senior, has 0.5 tackles for loss and has also recovered a fumble so far this season for the Terrapins.