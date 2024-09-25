PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Indiana receivers continue to 'stack days' ahead of conference home opener

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

After finishing their conference slate unblemished, Indiana football has entered unchartered territory.

Everything has been clicking for the Indiana offense in the first month of the season with Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at quarterback.

Although Elijah Sarratt and Donovan McCulley were dubbed as the top-two weapons in the passing game; however, it has been success by committee in the receiver room.

Sarratt and McCulley still headline the group, but guys such as Myles Price and Keshawn Williams have stepped into a role that has helped Indiana in the early going.

"At the end of the day, everybody wants to win," Price said of the parity in the crowded receiving room. "You look at all those teams that go on to win championships; they have 15-20 players that may get drafted, and that's just because they're winning."

It has been success that Price claims started immediately when he stepped on campus at the beginning of the winter.

"It started back in January when I got here, and we started stacking days," Price said. "When you stack days, stack weeks, you stack months, and that leads on, and here we are now."

Indiana's Myles Price (4) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Indiana's Myles Price (4) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ke'Shawn Williams is also no stranger to being in a small fish in a big pond. The Wake Forest graduate transfer has waited his turn, and it has finally paid off. The Philadelphia native has eight catches for 89 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in Indiana's week three 42-13 victory at UCLA.

"It's not difficult when you're a guy that's about the team and want to see the team be successful," Williams said. "We've got a group of guys who are extremely talented."

Indiana's Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Indiana's Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Conference play starts back up for Indiana with a Maryland team hungry for their first conference victory after suffering a week two defeat at home against Michigan State.

The Terrapin secondary has been stout through their first four Saturdays. They have totaled six interceptions, with Glendon Miller leading the charge with three.

It will surely be the toughest test up to this point of the season, not only for the receiving room but the team as a whole, but it is a task that Indiana is ready to conquer.

"They have a really good pieces and they've been playing good football," Price said of Maryland's defense. "It's just really going to be about how we execute."

There is still doubt about whether the four games were a fluke due to the lack of any tests in the schedule, but Williams is ready to put that narrative to bed.

"A lot of people still view it just as the Old IU," Williams said. "We know what we're capable of and what we can do; we don't worry about the outside noise; we worry about what's in house."

–––––

