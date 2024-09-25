After finishing their conference slate unblemished, Indiana football has entered unchartered territory.

Everything has been clicking for the Indiana offense in the first month of the season with Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at quarterback.

Although Elijah Sarratt and Donovan McCulley were dubbed as the top-two weapons in the passing game; however, it has been success by committee in the receiver room.

Sarratt and McCulley still headline the group, but guys such as Myles Price and Keshawn Williams have stepped into a role that has helped Indiana in the early going.

"At the end of the day, everybody wants to win," Price said of the parity in the crowded receiving room. "You look at all those teams that go on to win championships; they have 15-20 players that may get drafted, and that's just because they're winning."

It has been success that Price claims started immediately when he stepped on campus at the beginning of the winter.

"It started back in January when I got here, and we started stacking days," Price said. "When you stack days, stack weeks, you stack months, and that leads on, and here we are now."