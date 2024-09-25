Indiana receivers continue to 'stack days' ahead of conference home opener
After finishing their conference slate unblemished, Indiana football has entered unchartered territory.
Everything has been clicking for the Indiana offense in the first month of the season with Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at quarterback.
Although Elijah Sarratt and Donovan McCulley were dubbed as the top-two weapons in the passing game; however, it has been success by committee in the receiver room.
Sarratt and McCulley still headline the group, but guys such as Myles Price and Keshawn Williams have stepped into a role that has helped Indiana in the early going.
"At the end of the day, everybody wants to win," Price said of the parity in the crowded receiving room. "You look at all those teams that go on to win championships; they have 15-20 players that may get drafted, and that's just because they're winning."
It has been success that Price claims started immediately when he stepped on campus at the beginning of the winter.
"It started back in January when I got here, and we started stacking days," Price said. "When you stack days, stack weeks, you stack months, and that leads on, and here we are now."
Ke'Shawn Williams is also no stranger to being in a small fish in a big pond. The Wake Forest graduate transfer has waited his turn, and it has finally paid off. The Philadelphia native has eight catches for 89 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in Indiana's week three 42-13 victory at UCLA.
"It's not difficult when you're a guy that's about the team and want to see the team be successful," Williams said. "We've got a group of guys who are extremely talented."
Conference play starts back up for Indiana with a Maryland team hungry for their first conference victory after suffering a week two defeat at home against Michigan State.
The Terrapin secondary has been stout through their first four Saturdays. They have totaled six interceptions, with Glendon Miller leading the charge with three.
It will surely be the toughest test up to this point of the season, not only for the receiving room but the team as a whole, but it is a task that Indiana is ready to conquer.
"They have a really good pieces and they've been playing good football," Price said of Maryland's defense. "It's just really going to be about how we execute."
There is still doubt about whether the four games were a fluke due to the lack of any tests in the schedule, but Williams is ready to put that narrative to bed.
"A lot of people still view it just as the Old IU," Williams said. "We know what we're capable of and what we can do; we don't worry about the outside noise; we worry about what's in house."
