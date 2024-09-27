PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Game Preview: Indiana vs Maryland - storylines, how to watch

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

After becoming the tenth team in program history to amass an unblemished record through four games, Indiana football (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) opens their home conference slate against the Maryland Terrapins (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten).

Last week's rout of Charlotte made Curt Cignetti the first coach in program history to win his first four games in Bloomington.

Five different Hoosiers found the end zone last week on the ground, including Kurtis Rourke who had a brilliant day in the air. The Ohio transfer went 16/20 for 258 yards and a touchdown, which brings his total to eight on the season without an interception. Indiana remains turnover free through the opening third of the regular season.

Maryland enters the weekend of the season fresh off a 38-20 victory against FCS opponent Villanova. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was marvelous for the Terrapins completing 28 of his 32 pass attempts for 328 yards. Half of those completions were to his top wide receiver Tai Felton, who hauled in 14 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

With a win, Indiana would be 5-0 for just the fifth time and first time since the 1967 season.

Before kickoff comes Saturday, here's what you need to know regarding the Hoosiers' week five clash with the Terrapins.

Advertisement

LAST MEETING

The Hoosiers traveled to College Park last season for game five of the regular season, in which Maryland routed Indiana 44-17. The victory extended the Terrapins' win streak to three straight victories over the Hoosiers.

Tayven Jackson completed 17 passes for 113 yards and threw an interception. Standout receiver Tai Felton hauled in 7 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was an efficient 24-of-34, throwing for five touchdowns.

INJURY UPDATES

Last week's availability report was fairly clean for Indiana. There were no players listed as questionable.

As of now, there are no new injuries known heading into the conference home opener.

The mandated availability report is set to release two hours before kickoff on Saturday – around 10:00 a.m.

STORYLINES TO WATCH


How will the weather effect the game?

With Hurricane Helene making its way up to north, the remnants of the formerly category four storm will be making landfall in Bloomington over the weekend.

This will cause wet conditions for Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.

Luckily for Indiana, they have proven in the first four weeks of the regular season how well they can run the ball. Unlike the Terrapins, Indiana has a very balanced attack and will be able to withstand the conditions with a ground attack, consisting of three impressive running backs and Kurtis Rourke.

Expect both teams to rely heavily on their backs if the heavy rain continues in the area throughout the course of the game.

How will Indiana respond to potential adversity

The rain alone will provide some adversity to an Indiana team that has yet to face any major challenges to their game plan in the first four weeks of the season, but how will Cignetti's team respond if Maryland gets the ball and scores on their first possession?

Indiana has yet to trail at any point this season and has led for more than 94% of total snaps taken in their record-breaking 4-0 start. Nobody knows how the team will respond coming from behind.

There hasn't been a measuring stick yet and that could be worrisome to pessimistic people, but once again, this year's team is much different than past years. There is veteran leadership as well as a coaching staff that has been doubted their entire careers.

Until proven otherwise, there should be nothing to worry about when it comes to Indiana facing potential adversity.


Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium.

Matchup to watch: Tai Felton (UMD) vs D'Angelo Ponds (IU)

This matchup might be the most intriguing one-on-one battle of the season.

A freshman all-American in D'Angelo Ponds, who is playing just his second power conference game of his career will oppose one of the best receivers in the Big Ten for the second year in a row in Tai Felton.

Felton presents a unique opportunity for Ponds to prove his worth in the Big Ten in the early season. The leading receiver for the Terrapins has been everywhere for his quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. this season. The senior has hauled in 41 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

If Ponds can contain Felton from surpassing the century mark, it will be an impressive feat that will surely lead to an Indiana victory.

QUICK HITTERS

Who?: Indiana (4-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) vs Maryland (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten)

When?: Saturday, September 28th, Noon. ET

Where?: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Projected Forecast: Cloudy, 67 degrees, Wind 10 MPH NE, 49% chance of rain

TV: Big Ten Network, Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher(sideline)

Radio: IU Radio Network, Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Vegas: IU -6.5, o/u 51.5

ESPN SP+: Indiana 27-22, 97% chance of Hoosier victory

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2dhbWUtcHJldmlldy1pbmRpYW5hLXZzLW1hcnlsYW5kLXN0b3J5 bGluZXMtaG93LXRvLXdhdGNoLTEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZnYW1lLXByZXZpZXctaW5kaWFuYS12cy1tYXJ5bGFuZC1zdG9y eWxpbmVzLWhvdy10by13YXRjaC0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK