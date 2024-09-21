Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Charlotte
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana enters its final non-conference game of the season this weekend against Charlotte a perfect 3-0 to start the year.

The Hoosiers take on the 49ers Saturday at noon on the Big Ten Network.

Below is everything you need to get ready for Indiana's matchup with Charlotte.

LOOKING AT UCLA

- Early Look: Getting to know Charlotte

- Game Week Q&A: Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi, players

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND INDIANA PLAYERS 

- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of week 4 meeting with Charlotte

- Game Week Q&A: WR Miles Cross and DB Amare Ferrell

STORYLINES

- Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named B1G Offensive Player of the Week

- Cignetti, Indiana remain focused despite uptick in national attention

- Cross, Rourke's 'great relationship' elevating Indiana's offense

- Keys To The Game: How Indiana can improve to 4-0 against Charlotte

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Charlotte - storylines, how to watch

- TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's win over UCLA and previewing Charlotte

STAFF PICKS

- Staff Picks: Indiana versus Charlotte

WHO'S VISITING?

- Visit Primer: IU basketball welcomes trio of priority recruits this weekend (Basketball)

- Visit Primer: Indiana hosting over a dozen recruits this weekend (Football)

–––––

