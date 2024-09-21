Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Charlotte

Indiana enters its final non-conference game of the season this weekend against Charlotte a perfect 3-0 to start the year.
The Hoosiers take on the 49ers Saturday at noon on the Big Ten Network.
Below is everything you need to get ready for Indiana's matchup with Charlotte.
HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND INDIANA PLAYERS
- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of week 4 meeting with Charlotte
STORYLINES
- Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named B1G Offensive Player of the Week
- Cignetti, Indiana remain focused despite uptick in national attention
- Cross, Rourke's 'great relationship' elevating Indiana's offense
- Keys To The Game: How Indiana can improve to 4-0 against Charlotte
- Game Preview: Indiana vs Charlotte - storylines, how to watch
- TheHoosierPodcast: Recapping IU's win over UCLA and previewing Charlotte
STAFF PICKS
WHO'S VISITING?
- Visit Primer: IU basketball welcomes trio of priority recruits this weekend (Basketball)
- Visit Primer: Indiana hosting over a dozen recruits this weekend (Football)
–––––
