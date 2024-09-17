Game Week Q&A: WR Miles Cross and DB Amare Ferrell

in other news
Indiana defense stays poised in wake of ejections, earns first Big Ten win
Indiana's defense shined all night en route to Hoosiers' 41-13 rout of UCLA Saturday night at Rose Bowl.
ISB Radio Hard Truth Post Game Show. Indiana Wins 42-13
Tonight's Post Game Show from the Indiana Football 42-13 Win over UCLA Football was Brought to you by The Hard Truth.
Postgame Q&A: Curt Cignetti, players speak after IU's road win over UCLA
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as players, spoke with the media following Indiana's win over UCLA.
How It Happened: Indiana beats UCLA 42-13, moves to 3-0, 1-0 in B1G play
Indiana got it one at the Rose Bowl, keeping the Hoosiers undefeated, while improving IU to 1-0 in Big Ten play
in other news
Indiana defense stays poised in wake of ejections, earns first Big Ten win
Indiana's defense shined all night en route to Hoosiers' 41-13 rout of UCLA Saturday night at Rose Bowl.
ISB Radio Hard Truth Post Game Show. Indiana Wins 42-13
Tonight's Post Game Show from the Indiana Football 42-13 Win over UCLA Football was Brought to you by The Hard Truth.
Postgame Q&A: Curt Cignetti, players speak after IU's road win over UCLA
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as players, spoke with the media following Indiana's win over UCLA.
Indiana football wide receiver Miles Cross and defensive back Amare Ferrell spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's week four matchup with Charlotte.
Below are their full Q&As.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- CB
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR