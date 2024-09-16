Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named B1G Offensive Player of the Week

Rourke led the Hoosiers to their first conference road win since 2022 and the program's biggest margin of victory in a Big Ten win on the road since 2001.

Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week following an impressive performance in Indiana's week three win over UCLA.

Rourke went 25-for-33 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Indiana's commanding win. On third downs alone, Rourke went 9-for-9 for 128 yards.

The four touchdowns passes Rourke threw over the weekend were the most for an IU quarterback since 2020, when Michael Penix tossed four touchdown passes against Ohio State.

Additionally, Rourke's 25 completions against UCLA were the most by a Hoosier since the 2022 season.

Rourke is the first Indiana player to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week this season, and he's the first Hoosier since Stevie Scott did so in 2020 to earn the selection.

The last Hoosier quarterback to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week was Nate Sudfield in week 13 of the 2015 season.

Indiana is back at home this upcoming weekend to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule at noon on Big Ten Network against Charlotte.