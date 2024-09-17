Early Look: Getting to know Charlotte

The 49ers enter the contest 1-2 on the young season, with losses to James Madison and North Carolina to open the season prior to a week three win over Gardner-Webb.

The Hoosiers wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule this weekend, as Charlotte comes to town for a noon kick on Big Ten Network.

- Quarterback Max Brown: One of two quarterbacks to see relatively significant playing time this season, Max Brown spent the first two years of his college career at Florida, where he made just six appearances and one start. Brown started each of the first two games of the season before being forced to exit in the second quarter. On the year, the former Gator has completed 52.6% of his passes for 368 yards and a touchdown. It's still unclear at this time whether or not Brown will start on Saturday against Indiana.

- Quarterback Trexler Ivey: A redshirt junior, Trexler Ivey was thrust into the fire during Charlotte's comeback win over Gardner-Webb last weekend. After starting the season as the third quarterback on the depth chart, Ivey came in for an injured Deshawn Purdie and excelled. The 6-foot signal caller went 11-for-12 for 142 yards and two passing touchdowns, while bringing the 49ers back from the dead. Ivey looks like he may be the starting quarterback for Charlotte moving forward.

- Running Back Hahsaun Wilson: Coming into the season, redshirt junior tail back Hahsaun Wilson had made just one start throughout his collegiate career. Through three games this season, Wilson leads Charlotte with 116 rushing yards. He's showcased remarkable efficiency, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, albeit on a light workload -- Wilson has just 19 total carries on the year. He's the lone 49er with a rushing touchdown on the season, and he has three catchers for 33 yards in the passing attack as well.

- Linebacker Reid Williford: 6-foot-2, 225 pound linebacker Reid Williford is the 49ers' leading tackler through the first three games of the year. Williford has an additional 4.0 tackles for loss -- which leads the team -- and one sack on the season as well. Williford, a Franklin, Tennessee native, was a preseason All-AAC selection prior to the start of the season.

- Defensive Back Al-Ma'hi Ali: Preseason All-ACC first team defensive back. Al-Ma'hi Ali, is one of four players to record an interception this season for Charlotte. The 5-foot-11 junior out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has 16 tackles -- which is tied for second on the team -- so far on the season. Ali also has two pass breakups on the year.