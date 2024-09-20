Game Preview: Indiana vs Charlotte - storylines, how to watch

Before kickoff comes Saturday, here's what you need to know regarding the Hoosiers' week four battle with the 49ers.

Poggi said Tuesday that quarterback Deshawn Purdie will not play Saturday due to injury and he plans to start Trexler Ivey at quarterback. Trexler wen 11/12 for 142 yards and two touchdowns, leading his 49ers to a comeback win last week.

On the flip side, Biff Poggi's 49ers are fresh off a come from behind victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

The national media has started to latch on to Curt Cignetti's team, with some voters in both the AP and USA Today Coaches pollsters putting Indiana in their top-25.

Last week's victory marked Indiana's third victory of the season, a number that equalizes the win total of last season.

Following a 42-13 trouncing of UCLA out west, Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) goes back home to Memorial Stadium to take on Charolette (1-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday.

The mandated availability report is set to release two hours before kickoff on Saturday – around 10:00 a.m.

This week, there are no new known injuries, but defensive back D'Angelo Ponds will serve his suspension due to his targeting penalty occurring in the second half.

There were no players listed as questionable for last week's game against UCLA.

Will CJ West and D'Angelo Ponds absence in the first half be noticeable?

Because of their targeting ejections occurred in the second half of last week's game, both CJ West and D'Angelo Ponds will miss the first half of this weekends tilt with Charlotte.

Ponds, the freshman All-American had four tackles and a pass deflection before being ejected for a hit on a defenseless UCLA receiver. The absence of Ponds in the secondary will undoubtedly be noticeable while he serves his one half suspension, but as it was after Ponds was ejected, it will be a next man up mentality for the Hoosier secondary.

"Those are real big players that we're going to miss for this game," cornerback Amare Farrell said. But, you know, next man up. Other people their chance to make some plays."

CJ West has had a slow start to the season, but was finding his groove last week before being ejected for hitting UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers in the head while reaching for a loose ball.

The stout Indiana defense will have their hands full missing two of their starters in the first half, but can they weather that storm and remain the top defensive units in the Big Ten?

Can Indiana win the battle against complacency this week?

Indiana has been getting national attention all week long from national networks following last weeks victory. The 29-point drubbing in Pasadena opened eyes to those who did not believe in what Curt Cignetti could actually do in year one in Bloomington.

When he first took the podium for his first press conference in December, Cignetti proclaimed that he will "wage a tenacious war against complacency."

This is his team's first test to win a battle with being complacent after a big win. Letdown games after big wins are bound to happen, but it doesn't appear that Cignetti nor his players are satisfied with their win out west.

"Just move on to the next opponent," Farrell said. "Don't worry about the last game, but worry about the next game, because it is the next game."

Can Indiana avoid a hangover from last week with a fast start to start the game?

Matchup to watch: Indiana's offensive line vs Charlotte's defensive line

As the saying goes, a quarterback is only as good as his offensive line. In the first quarter of the 2024 season, Kurtis Rourke has solidified himself as a top-five quarterback in the Big Ten. Needless to say, the offensive line has been outstanding in the early going for the Hoosiers.

Although they haven't been against high-caliber opponents, the line led by veteran Mike Katic has tormented d-lines this season, giving Rourke ample time to get the ball out.

Charlotte doesn't fall under the "high-caliber opponent" category, but it will be another opportunity for the offensive line to prove their worth and keep Rourke's pocket clean all day long.

The 49ers haven't had much of a pass rush this season and it should be a fun watch to see how Bob Bostad's crew works on Saturday.

