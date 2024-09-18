Cross, Rourke's 'great relationship' elevating Indiana's offense

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

When Miles Cross elected to transfer from to Indiana after spending the first three seasons of his college career at Ohio, it was just a fresh start for the wideout -- it was a reunion. Over the course of his three years in Athens with the Bobcats, Cross formed a tight bond with quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Now, that connection is continuing to thrive in Bloomington.

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross (19) catches a pass against Florida International Panthers linebacker Dwight Nunoo (18) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

At Ohio, Cross quickly developed himself into one of the most reliable targets for Rourke. Throughout Cross' time with the Bobcats, Bowie, Maryland native tallied 105 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Cross' collegiate career hasn't been one he's undergone alone. His career has been intertwined with Rourke's, not just on the field, but off it as well. When Cross first arrived in Bloomington last spring, he didn't have a car. It was Rourke who gave Cross rides around town, as well as to and from practice. "We're cool, I can talk to him about anything," Cross said. "He's a great guy. I have a great relationship with Kurtis [Rourke] off the field." The bond the two former Bobcats have built over the years is evident on the field, especially in Indiana's win in Pasadena against UCLA. In that contest, Cross caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. That connection for Cross and Rourke is a product of multiple years spent working in tandem with one another, learning each other's tendencies. "It definitely helps," Cross said on his relationship with Rourke. "Most of the time, we're on the same page on the field. I have that connection with [Rourke] and [we're] just looking to continue to build on that."

(Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)