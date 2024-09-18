Cross, Rourke's 'great relationship' elevating Indiana's offense

When Miles Cross elected to transfer from to Indiana after spending the first three seasons of his college career at Ohio, it was just a fresh start for the wideout -- it was a reunion.
Over the course of his three years in Athens with the Bobcats, Cross formed a tight bond with quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Now, that connection is continuing to thrive in Bloomington.
At Ohio, Cross quickly developed himself into one of the most reliable targets for Rourke. Throughout Cross' time with the Bobcats, Bowie, Maryland native tallied 105 receptions for 1,301 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.
Cross' collegiate career hasn't been one he's undergone alone. His career has been intertwined with Rourke's, not just on the field, but off it as well.
When Cross first arrived in Bloomington last spring, he didn't have a car. It was Rourke who gave Cross rides around town, as well as to and from practice.
"We're cool, I can talk to him about anything," Cross said. "He's a great guy. I have a great relationship with Kurtis [Rourke] off the field."
The bond the two former Bobcats have built over the years is evident on the field, especially in Indiana's win in Pasadena against UCLA. In that contest, Cross caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
That connection for Cross and Rourke is a product of multiple years spent working in tandem with one another, learning each other's tendencies.
"It definitely helps," Cross said on his relationship with Rourke. "Most of the time, we're on the same page on the field. I have that connection with [Rourke] and [we're] just looking to continue to build on that."
Cross was one of the many beneficiaries of Rourke's big day out on the west coast. The Hoosiers' signal caller completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts on Saturday for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
The performance was met with Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for Rourke, although it was a performance that Cross wasn't shocked by.
"It might have surprised a lot of people, but it didn't really surprise me," Cross said of Rourke's passing display in Pasadena. "Kurtis is a special player. I couldn't be happier to see what he's doing."
What sets Rourke a part from those around him what he does when he's not on the field. It's the off-the-field qualities for Rourke that make him such a great friend and teammates.
"I always knew he was a good leader at Ohio," Cross reflected. "If he made a good play or a bad play, it was the same for him. He demands the best from you. He's a good leader, a smart player to be around and I'm happy to be able to play with him for another year."
As the Hoosiers' season continues, the biggest piece of the puzzle is Rourke. Success for Rourke most likely means success for Indiana as well, and Cross seems poised to play a big part in that.
Cross' connection with Rourke, ability to stretch the field and dependable hands -- which he's already flashed with two separate one-handed catches this season -- make him a go-to target for Indiana's quarterback.
As their off-the-field connection continues to strengthen, so should the on-field connection, leading to more performances like Indiana's
For Cross, transferring to Indiana wasn't just about finding a new challenge, or believing in Curt Cignetti's message -- although the latter likely played a sizable role -- it's also about continuing the journey he started three years ago with Rourke.
That journey, and the bond Cross and Rourke share, is now paying dividends for the Hoosiers.
