Keys To The Game: How Indiana can improve to 4-0 against Charlotte

Coming off a statement win over UCLA, Indiana is looking to keep the momentum going against Charlotte on Saturday, looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2020 season. Here are three keys to not make sure that IU avoids the upset and completes its non-conference slate undefeated, but to improve upon some things and get ready for the bulk of the Big Ten schedule.

KEEP UP THE ENERGY REGARDLESS OF OPPONENT

IU has had tremendous energy in all of its three games so far, even with playing lesser competition., which is exactly what needs to continue against Charlotte in order to win, and win big. As a four touchdown favorite, the Hoosers may look to go through the motions, especially late, but the energy needs to be kept regardless of the lead or opponent. Especially coming off a game against UCLA where the Hoosiers may think that they finally got the nation's attention, there may be less fuel over on the home sideline, but, regardless of attention, the goal is to still improve week by week. This is something that Coach Cignetti preaches daily, which means issues with energy aren't necessarily expected, but an emphasis should still be put on keeping energy throughout the game. IU did a tremendous job of this against Western Illinois in week two, as the Hoosiers scored a record 77 points in that game. Don't expect them to put up those type of numbers against Charlotte, but look for Indiana to keep the same energy that it had in the WIU game, keeping the fire going despite the country just now talking about Cignetti's group.

DOMINATE THE RUN GAME

Indiana running back Justice Ellison (6) is tackled by Florida International defensive back JoJo Evans (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP

Again, when playing a lesser opponent, some emphasis should be put on keeping the drive, especially late, and I'd look for the run game to take the majority of the load later in the game. While the passing game is still expected to play well, keep your eyes out for the running back room to have an exceptional game, leading the Hoosiers to a dominant victory. This is why establishing and dominating the run game is paramount, as with a lesser, and therefore less physical opponent, pounding the run should be the easiest way for Indiana to establish an early lead. Furthermore, getting the offensive line and running backs more reps before the bulk of the Big ten schedule opens up is an added bonus to pounding the run. With the Big ten being a historically run-centric, in the trenches conference, getting those position groups ready should set the Hoosiers up for success late in the season. But going back to Charlotte, the 49ers allows over five yards a carry and over 230 yards per game, something IU should look to expose, making it a major key for this game.

LIMIT PENALTIES

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti pictured against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images