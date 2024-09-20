Staff Picks: Indiana versus Charlotte

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week four matchup versus Charlotte.





Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) and offensive lineman Mike Katic (56) celebrate after a touchdown in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

While Indiana has to maintain its "one game at-a-time focus, this game will likely be another blowout for Indiana. Charlotte is a young program that is still learning how to play at the D1 level. Unfortunately for the 49'ers they are running into an offensive buzzsaw as Indiana's new-look and re-built offense is looking pretty sharp with just 3 games under its belt. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has Indiana's air attack humming. Through 3 games the Hoosiers' O-line has given-up only 2 sacks allowing Rourke to go 55 of 74 for a 74.3% completion rate, totaling 755 yards, for an average of 10.2 YPA, 13.7 YPC, with 7 TD vs 0 INT and a QBR of 191.2. Those numbers could climb this week because Charlotte's defense allows 18.4 yards per catch this season, fourth-worst in all of FBS. The 49'ers are down to their 3rd-string QB, a walk-on, so I expect Indiana go after him early and often. Trexler Ivey played well for Charlotte in a come-back win over Gardner-Webb last week. With the 49ers trailing 20-3, Ivey led the late-game heroic win by completing 11-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two TDs with no picks. Things will be much different for Charlotte this week. Indiana Sophomore DB Amare Ferrell has stood out early for the Hoosiers on Bryant Haines defense. Ferrell picked off his second pass of the season and recorded his first career sack, both against UCLA. Indiana needs to use this time to clean up the penalties, which reared its head again in the UCLA game. While there were some calls that were just football plays, (including the targeting call on CJ West being reversed), there were enough unforced errors that could be costly later in the season against stiffer competition in tighter games. It will not matter in this game, though. Prediction: Indiana wins 48-10

ZACH BROWNING

Coming off of a dominant and emotional win a week ago against UCLA, it's up to the Hoosiers to get themselves focused and ready for a matchup with Charlotte that has all the makings of a trap game. While I don't think Indiana will perform poorly this weekend against Charlotte, the next game following the team's first trip out west and a big time win at the Rose Bowl always leaves a chance for concentration to slip. However, I don't think a Curt Cignetti-led team will fall victim to that, and I think the Hoosiers come out focused and looking to make another statement. It's not just enough for this Indiana team to win right now, the Hoosiers are looking to do so convincingly week in and week out. Charlotte isn't the strongest of opponents, and so far this season Indiana has taken care of business against the type of competition. I don't expect Saturday to be any different. Prediction: Indiana wins 42-10



JOSH POS

There should be no worries about Indiana this week. The national noise has come and if there’s any coach that can block out the surrounding sound, it’s Curt Cignetti. No D’Angelo Ponds will create some questions in the first half, but the next man up mentality the team has been preaching won’t make it an issue. This week will once again prove that it is no longer your parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents Indiana Hoosiers and they will get the job done and quickly move on to Maryland. Prediction: Indiana wins 48-6

COLIN MCMAHON

Saturday brings another non-conference game that Indiana is expected to win, and win big. I expect exactly that to happen, with IU defeating Charlotte handily, with the offense in particular dominating the 49ers. Look for the running backs to rush for at least 200 yards and Kurtis Rourke to pass for over 250 yards, all leading to the Hoosiers putting up some serious point numbers. The defense should have a good game as well, but I think the offense really shines in this one, resulting in a blowout IU victory. Prediction: Indiana wins 52-7

BRYAN AULT