Published Dec 20, 2024
College Football Playoff Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Notre Dame
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Indiana takes on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff on Friday night.

Below is everything you need to get ready for the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish on ESPN.

LOOKING AT NOTRE DAME

- Behind Enemy Lines: Pulling back the curtains on IU's clash with Notre Dame

- Notre Dame coaches, players speak a week out from Indiana clash

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Notre Dame coordinators speak ahead of Indiana clash

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti's final remarks ahead of Notre Dame clash

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Players address the media in the buildup to Notre Dame

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: HC Curt Cignetti, OC Mike Shanahan, DC Bryant Haines

- Indiana football Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Kurtis Rourke, Aiden Fisher

KEY STORYLINES

- CFP Game Preview: Indiana at Notre Dame - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can defeat Notre Dame in the CFP first round

- TheHoosierPodcast: Previewing Indiana's CFP showdown against Notre Dame

- Early Look: Getting to know Notre Dame

- Strength on strength: Indiana’s rush defense vs. Notre Dame’s ground attack

- Indiana healthy for College Football Playoff: 'We're in pretty good shape'

- Against Notre Dame, Indiana has a chance to show this year 'wasn't a fluke'

- Indiana bracing for stiff challenge against Notre Dame's elite defense

- Indiana shifts full focus to Notre Dame after transfer portal frenzy

- Indiana seeking redemption against Notre Dame in College Football Playoff

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- CFP Staff Picks: Indiana at Notre Dame

–––––

