Indiana healthy for College Football Playoff: 'We're in pretty good shape'

As Indiana prepares for its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, head coach Curt Cignetti expects his team to be near full strength for Friday's first-round matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend.

One of the biggest positives for the Hoosiers is the return of starting cornerback Jamier Johnson, who missed the regular season finale against Purdue with an undisclosed injury. Johnson was the first defensive starter to miss a game this season, but Cignetti provided an optimistic update on his status.

"Jamier is out there practicing, looks good," Cignetti said Monday. "We're in pretty good shape."

Johnson's return is significant for an Indiana secondary that has been one of the nation's best this season. Alongside fellow starting cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, Johnson has helped anchor a Hoosier defense allowing just 184.0 passing yards per game—the third-best mark in the Big Ten and ninth-best nationally among FBS teams.

The redshirt junior cornerback has been a key figure this season, playing a career-high 588 snaps and recording 34 tackles, along with his first career interception in a win over Northwestern.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson held his own against opposing receivers, allowing just 33 catches on 50 targets for 349 yards. His availability gives Indiana's defense a major boost as they prepare to slow down a potent Notre Dame offense.

Indiana has remained one of the healthiest teams in the nation this season, avoiding major setbacks outside of a few exceptions. Offensive lineman Drew Evans suffered an achilles injury midseason, while Nick Kidwell, another interior offensive lineman, was sidelined with a knee injury in the preseason.

Both players have missed extended time, but the overall roster remains largely intact heading into Friday's showdown with Notre Dame.

The Hoosiers will need all hands on deck against a strong Notre Dame squad in Friday's primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the winner advancing to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.