Indiana seeking redemption against Notre Dame in College Football Playoff

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana, the No. 10 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, is gearing up for a monumental challenge. On Friday, Dec. 20, the Hoosiers will face the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. For the Hoosiers, it’s more than a playoff game—it’s an opportunity for redemption and growth. Indiana’s preparation for Notre Dame is shaped by its Nov. 23 matchup at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes handed them a humbling 38-15 loss in Columbus. That game, played in the deafening atmosphere of Ohio Stadium, exposed the Hoosiers to the challenges of competing in one of college football’s most hostile environments. Head coach Curt Cignetti believes that experience will benefit his team against the Fighting Irish. “I do think, having been in that environment and coming out individually and collectively, you benefit from the notes taken,” Cignetti said Sunday. “There are some things we can do and incorporate, which we’ve already begun to do.”

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) runs from the Ohio State Buckeyes defense in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by © Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Indiana’s mistakes in Columbus were costly. A dropped punt snap and a poorly executed punt that led to a touchdown highlighted the Hoosiers’ struggles on special teams. On offense, communication breakdowns in pass protection resulted in missed assignments and five sacks of quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Despite the loss, Rourke sees value in the experience. “It was definitely a disappointing loss. I felt like we didn’t play to our standards in that game,” Rourke said. “Even though it was tough, I think it was really important for us to have a game like that, to be tested in knowing what it takes to win.” The Hoosiers expect the environment in South Bend to rival the intensity of their trip to Columbus. Adjustments to their preparation reflect those lessons. One issue at Ohio State was the use of a silent count, necessitated by crowd noise. Center Mike Katic struggled with the cadence, forcing Indiana to rely on a non-verbal system. The Buckeyes eventually timed the snap count, disrupting the Hoosiers’ offensive line. “If it comes down to that, we’re going to be prepared—more prepared than we were. We’ve been repping it ever since that game,” Rourke said. “I don’t see it being an issue.” Veteran leadership, especially from linebacker Aiden Fisher, will be key as Indiana prepares for Notre Dame. Fisher has emphasized the importance of mental toughness in hostile environments this season. “That was definitely a big learning experience—a lot of people, not a lot of cheering, a lot of boos,” Fisher reflected. “No fan has an impact between the white lines when it comes to Saturdays.” “Especially in a hostile environment, you’ve really just got to block it out,” Fisher added. “It gets loud. It gets hostile. You’re hearing a lot of different things. The biggest thing is just blocking it out.”

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) makes a block on Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) during the first quarter of the football game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo by © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)