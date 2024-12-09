Indiana seeking redemption against Notre Dame in College Football Playoff

Indiana, the No. 10 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, is gearing up for a monumental challenge. On Friday, Dec. 20, the Hoosiers will face the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
For the Hoosiers, it’s more than a playoff game—it’s an opportunity for redemption and growth.
Indiana’s preparation for Notre Dame is shaped by its Nov. 23 matchup at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes handed them a humbling 38-15 loss in Columbus. That game, played in the deafening atmosphere of Ohio Stadium, exposed the Hoosiers to the challenges of competing in one of college football’s most hostile environments.
Head coach Curt Cignetti believes that experience will benefit his team against the Fighting Irish.
“I do think, having been in that environment and coming out individually and collectively, you benefit from the notes taken,” Cignetti said Sunday. “There are some things we can do and incorporate, which we’ve already begun to do.”
Indiana’s mistakes in Columbus were costly. A dropped punt snap and a poorly executed punt that led to a touchdown highlighted the Hoosiers’ struggles on special teams. On offense, communication breakdowns in pass protection resulted in missed assignments and five sacks of quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Despite the loss, Rourke sees value in the experience.
“It was definitely a disappointing loss. I felt like we didn’t play to our standards in that game,” Rourke said. “Even though it was tough, I think it was really important for us to have a game like that, to be tested in knowing what it takes to win.”
The Hoosiers expect the environment in South Bend to rival the intensity of their trip to Columbus. Adjustments to their preparation reflect those lessons.
One issue at Ohio State was the use of a silent count, necessitated by crowd noise. Center Mike Katic struggled with the cadence, forcing Indiana to rely on a non-verbal system. The Buckeyes eventually timed the snap count, disrupting the Hoosiers’ offensive line.
“If it comes down to that, we’re going to be prepared—more prepared than we were. We’ve been repping it ever since that game,” Rourke said. “I don’t see it being an issue.”
Veteran leadership, especially from linebacker Aiden Fisher, will be key as Indiana prepares for Notre Dame. Fisher has emphasized the importance of mental toughness in hostile environments this season.
“That was definitely a big learning experience—a lot of people, not a lot of cheering, a lot of boos,” Fisher reflected. “No fan has an impact between the white lines when it comes to Saturdays.”
“Especially in a hostile environment, you’ve really just got to block it out,” Fisher added. “It gets loud. It gets hostile. You’re hearing a lot of different things. The biggest thing is just blocking it out.”
With the stakes at their highest, the Hoosiers know they can’t afford another performance like the one they had in Columbus. Cignetti is confident his team has grown since then.
“I think we’re going to be a lot better the next time we’re in that environment,” he said.
Rourke, tasked with leading the offense against a stout Fighting Irish defense, is determined to keep the team focused.
“We have to minimize our mistakes and be able to handle the environment. That’s what it will take to win these big games,” Rourke said. “We’re going to have to make sure that we come with our best effort, knowing it’s going to be a hostile environment. Now we know how to handle it.”
As Indiana prepares for its playoff showdown, the lessons learned in Columbus could make all the difference. With sharper focus and a game plan built on experience, the Hoosiers are ready to embrace the challenge of playing under the lights in South Bend.
