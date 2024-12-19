CFP Staff Picks: Indiana at Notre Dame

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's College Football Playoff showdown with Notre Dame. What will it take for the Hoosiers to move on in the College Football Playoffs?

Indiana's Jalin Walker (2) and the Hoosier celebrate his interception during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

To say this is the biggest game in the history of Indiana's football program would be an understatement. There has never been a game that meant more or had more on the line than this one will. When the Hoosiers travel North to South Bent to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, IU will take part in the first-ever on-campus playoff game, the first-ever Friday Notre Dame home game, and the first game of the expanded CFP era. Notre Dame is pulling out all of the stops for this matchup and plan on providing a raucous atmosphere, complete with "rally" towels, and the Irish will don black jerseys, which might be a first? The few thousand Hoosier fans that can make their way into Notre Dame Stadium will have their own "rally" towels, something that Indiana is bringing from Bloomington. Does any of this matter? Probably. The magnitude of this game is lost on no one from the stadium ushers to the fans, and to the players and coaches. Whether or not Indiana's players and coaches can ignore the noise on this gigantic stage or use it for their own motivation will play a big part in winning or losing. On paper I think Indiana is the better football team. The Hoosiers have a better QB in Kurtis Rourke. But his O-line has to provide him the time and protection to do what he does and does so well. You have to believe Curt Cignetti learned a lot from the OSU loss and will use it in this game as far as offensive scheme and adjustments. Bryant Haines' defense will face as tough a test as they have all season, and slowing the Irish run game is the biggest key for an Indiana win. But I believe the Hoosiers are more than worthy of being the #1 team in the nation at stopping the run. The IU defense will have to live up to that on Friday for Indiana to win and I think they can and will. Prediction: Indiana wins 38-31

ZACH BROWNING

Well, well, well. I've gone back-and-forth on this game ever since the matchup was revealed a couple of weeks ago. My first thought was that this was a good matchup for the Hoosiers, with their run-stuffing prowess. Then, I began to lean more towards the Fighting Irish because we all remember what happened a month ago when Indiana went on the road to take on one of College Football's elite teams. The Irish want to run the football, and they're quite good at it. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers' rush defense is the best in the country. Indiana's ability to stop the run was tested by both Michigan and Ohio State. The Hoosiers passed those tests, from the perspective of limiting the run, on both occasions. On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame likes to be aggressive. The Irish put pressure, both physically and mentally, on opposing quarterbacks which forces them into mistakes. Notre Dame is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. However, Kurtis Rourke has been one of the best signal callers in the nation this season. He's been good under pressure, but when he's had time in the pocket, that's when he's been great. The Hoosiers' offensive front will have to hold long enough to allow their quarterback to do what he does and pick apart the Fighting Irish defense. Back against Ohio State, in an environment that will be similar to what Indiana faces on Friday in South Bend, the Hoosiers weren't able to keep Rourke on his feet consistently. To me, despite both teams possessing two of the best ground games in the country, this game will be decided not by who can run the ball the best. This game will be decided through the air. Which quarterback will be given enough time to get the ball to their playmakers on the outside of the formation? That's where this game will be decided. I think this game will be close. I think it will be a dogfight, not decided until late. In games like this, where I'm splitting hairs between two teams, I like to keep it simple: in a do-or-die situation, which quarterback do I trust more with the ball in their hands to go win the football game for his team. For me, that guy is Rourke, so I'll take the Hoosiers in a nail-biter. Prediction: Indiana wins 20-17

JOSH POS

This has been a game everybody — outside of Purdue fans — always wanted. A good Indiana football team against Notre Dame. The will never be higher than when Indiana takes the field at Notre Dame Stadium in the first round of the CFP. Both the Hoosiers and Fighting Irish have been off since November 30th and have fresh legs ahead of Friday’s showdown. Riley Leonard has elite speed for a quarterback and Indiana is going to have contain him if they want a shot at victory. Indiana’s offense is great, but has struggled against stout defense’s. The run game needs to get going early to compliment the passing game. With that being said, I believe it’s going to be a close game until the end, but home field advantage in what could be a snowy evening in South Bend makes me tilt towards the Irish. Prediction: Notre Dame wins 25-21

COLIN MCMAHON