Indiana bracing for stiff challenge against Notre Dame's elite defense

As Indiana prepares to take on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, the Hoosiers face a monumental challenge. Notre Dame's defense, consistently ranked among the best in the country, presents a tough test for Indiana's offense.

The Fighting Irish have an impressive track record of stifling opponents, holding teams to just 13.6 points per game and posting a near-unbeatable 30.6% conversion rate on third down. The Hoosiers know they will have to be at their best if they hope to advance in the postseason.

Notre Dame’s defense is a force to be reckoned with, specifically defending the pass. The Irish have held opponents to an average of just 157.9 passing yards per game this season, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

"They play coverage extremely well. They do a great job in man coverage," Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday. "They play fast. They're physical. They're good tacklers, and they get a lot of hats to the ball."

The Irish secondary has been exceptional, picking off 17 passes—fourth-most in the country—and returning six turnovers for touchdowns, which leads the nation. Notre Dame’s defense is opportunistic and can strike quickly, changing the course of a game in an instant.

The strength of the Notre Dame defense begins with defensive coordinator Al Golden.

"Their defense is good, and Al Golden does a great job of coordinating their defense," Cignetti said. "They're a high-pressure, blitz-heavy outfit, with a lot of man coverage. They also mix in zone looks and fire zones to keep you off balance a little bit."

Under Golden’s leadership, the Irish have become one of the most aggressive defensive units in the country. They play a lot of man coverage and pressure the quarterback with blitzes, making it difficult for opposing offenses to find any rhythm.

For Indiana to break through Notre Dame’s defense, the Hoosiers will need to execute a balanced offensive attack. The Hoosiers must keep Notre Dame off balance by mixing up their play calling and avoiding predictability.

"I think it's always important to be balanced. If you can run the ball successfully, then it opens things up in the pass game and vice versa," Cignetti said. "That will be a big part of it again Friday night."

Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan is well aware of the challenge ahead, acknowledging that Notre Dame’s defense plays incredibly fast, creating confusion with their varied looks and aggressive tactics.

"Obviously, protecting the football is key every single week," Shanahan said. "Then we've got to find a way to create some explosive plays."