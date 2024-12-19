Behind Enemy Lines: Pulling back the curtains on IU's clash with Notre Dame

Indiana's top ranked offense will be put to the test by Notre Dame's elite defense.
Eight Hoosiers spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's College Football Playoff showdown with Notre Dame.
Curt Cignetti and Indiana football landed another defensive transfer on Tuesday with Texas State's Dominique Ratcliff.
The Hoosiers For Good charitable NIL collective will cease operations in 2025.
Here are some options for who Indiana could target in the transfer portal at QB.
