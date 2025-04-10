First Details on Indiana's Spring Game

After Indiana's 10th spring practice this morning, Curt Cignetti met with the media to discuss the first details on the Hoosiers' upcoming spring game on Thursday, April 17th.

Cignetti was not pleased with how the Hoosiers came out in today's practice, stealing a page from Teri Moren's playbook and saying the players came out juiceless.

"We just didn't have enough juice out there today. Too many coaches yelling to get going because guys weren't [ready to practice]," said Cignetti. "I am not saying every guy, but [a good number]."

Cignetti added that of the ten practices they've had, this was the first in which effort and energy has not lived up to his standards.

As for what's next, the Hoosiers are nearing making things a little more interesting - the spring game is one week away. Though for Cignetti, he sees it as just another practice.

"We'll play a half, basically, is what we do. Offense versus defense. That's it, we're done. It's not really a game; in my mind it is a glorified practice. It's a third opportunity to get your guys out there in game-like conditions."

Indiana's first opportunity at game-like conditions came this past weekend when they scrimmaged. They'll have their second this Saturday, hoping to clean up a bit of their performance from week one.

"I thought it was a typical first scrimmage: good competition, too many penalties, sacks, turnovers. About like every first scrimmage I have ever been around. I want to see it be cleaner on Saturday in all three phases."



