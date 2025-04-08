Roman Hemby on Indiana: “They Do Things the Right Way Here”

Indiana’s Roman Hemby (1) warms up during spring practice (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On a cold and rainy September afternoon, Maryland running back Roman Hemby stood on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium watching as the final seconds of the fourth quarter ticked off of the 2024 Indiana vs. Maryland game. The 42-28 loss was a crushing blow to the Terrapins, but perhaps even more so to Hemby, whose stellar play had kept it a one-score game heading into the fourth. The junior from Edgewood, Maryland, left it all out on the field, totaling 117 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hemby recalled that game, saying, “Nobody left. It was an ugly type of game; the rain was cold and coming down sideways. It was a little chilly, but as the game went on, the fans were still engaged, and it was a really good atmosphere.”

Cut to 2025, and Hemby will once again be gracing the turf of Memorial Stadium, except this time as a member of the Hoosiers. Following Maryland’s disappointing 4-8 2024 season, Hemby entered the transfer portal. When asked about his experience in the portal, Hemby said, “I was in the portal for maybe a week and a half or two weeks. Pretty much had my head down, and I just wanted to work and see what came to me.”

The opportunity to play at Indiana came pretty quickly to Hemby (Hemby committed to the Hoosiers after just 7 days in the portal), and like so many prospective students and student-athletes before him, it was a visit to Bloomington that sealed the deal.“I had a few opportunities, but when I came on my visit here, I really fell in love with the university. So, there was nothing really else that needed to be said, nothing else that needed to be done. It was pretty much a done deal.” Hemby explained on Tuesday.

It wasn’t just the beauty of campus or the athletic facilities that swayed Hemby; it was also the grit of this Indiana program and its players. “A lot of the players [here] are really gritty. They do things the right way here…they hit the ground running every day, and that’s something that inspired me.” Hemby said.

Ultimately, Hemby understands the opportunity he has by being part of this new Indiana football program, saying, “I knew getting an opportunity to come here and seeing what happened last year and seeing the success that the whole program had, I knew that if I could submit myself as a player to contribute, I would be doing a good thing. That is why I made the decision to come here.”