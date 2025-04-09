Lee Beebe's Journey from Walk-On to Big Ten

It’s most players dream of receiving a scholarship offer to play ball in college. However, that doesn’t exactly happen to everyone though. For some, like Lee Beebe, the only option is to walk on. Now, from walk-on to Big Ten, Lee Beebe Jr. has worked for the opportunity of his life.





“The journey has definitely been fun, not gonna lie. From walking on at UAB [in] ’22 and here now in 2025, it has definitely been an amazing process and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. It definitely shows my hard work and dedication and just proving to everybody that I’m an underdog and I can do it.” Beebe said about how his collegiate journey has been thus far during his media availability on Tuesday.

Lee Beebe Jr., besides having a lot of e’s in his name, has a lot of drive. The redshirt junior from Montgomery, Alabama wasn’t recruited much, or at all in high school. He had no stars and no offers. Then, during a UAB summer camp in 2022, Beebe attained a roster spot as a running back walk-on and enrolled immediately.

“If I would never have gotten my walk-on offer what was my backup plan? There was none. There was none, I didn’t have a backup plan. I was really committed to walking on at UAB and just proving myself that I can play at that level and I can earn a scholarship, which I did the following year.” Beebe responded when asked if he had a backup plan coming out of high school.

Beebe appeared in one game that season against Alabama A&M and recorded 32 rush yards off three rushes. But, in 2023, he had 360 yards on 52 carries (6.9 avg), 98 receiving yards from 14 receptions and four touchdowns. He then became the starter in 2024 and had 166 carries for 885 yards and 7 touchdowns. Plus, 219 receiving yards from 30 receptions and a touchdown. It’s also said that the 5’10” 220lb running back was a receiver back when he played in high school at Park Crossing. After his 2024 season, the Alabama native decided to test his luck in the transfer portal and received a lot more attention than he was used to.