IUFB Visitors List for 4/10-4/12

After a week in the transfer portal, Maryland RB Roman Hemby committed to Indiana; he hasn't looked back since.
The Indiana Hoosiers have a rebuilt running back room heading into the 2025 season.
The Indiana Hoosiers will be hosting 14 prospects on Tuesday, April 8th to take in a spring practice session.
Indiana women’s basketball has announced the addition of Phoenix Stotijn to the 2025-26 roster.
With some notable additions and losses, Hoosier Huddle is going into spring with more position group previews.
After a week in the transfer portal, Maryland RB Roman Hemby committed to Indiana; he hasn't looked back since.
The Indiana Hoosiers have a rebuilt running back room heading into the 2025 season.
The Indiana Hoosiers will be hosting 14 prospects on Tuesday, April 8th to take in a spring practice session.