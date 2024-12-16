IUFB Game Week Q&A: Notre Dame coordinators speak ahead of Indiana clash

Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Al Golden, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Notre Dame's College Football Playoff clash with Indiana.
Below are their full Q&As.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board