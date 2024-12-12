Strength on strength: Indiana’s rush defense vs. Notre Dame’s ground attack

The opening round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff promises an electrifying clash, as Indiana travels to South Bend to face Notre Dame on Dec. 20.
The matchup to watch in this showdown? Indiana's top-ranked rushing defense against Notre Dame's dynamic ground game, setting the stage for a battle of wills at the line of scrimmage.
Indiana has been the gold standard for rushing defense this season, allowing an astonishingly low 70.8 rushing yards per game—over 12 yards fewer than any other team in the nation. The Hoosiers have surrendered just 850 rushing yards all year, 152 yards fewer than their nearest competitor, while permitting a mere 2.46 yards per carry.
Opponents have managed only 10 rushing touchdowns against them, showcasing the defense's ability to stiffen in the red zone.
Linebacker Aiden Fisher attributes Indiana's success defending the run to fundamentals and a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality.
"The angles that we play with, the pursuit to the ball, that edge that we play with," Fisher said on Sunday. "A lot of guys that are here right now aren't supposed to be here. They aren't big enough. They aren't fast enough. We carry that with us in the Monday walk-through to Saturday kickoff."
The Hoosiers' dominance stems partly from their offense's ability to jump out to big leads, forcing opponents into pass-heavy game scripts. Indiana's foes have logged the fourth-fewest rushing attempts nationwide, limiting opportunities to test the Hoosiers' formidable front seven.
"We have pride in [stopping the run]," defensive lineman CJ West said on Tuesday, emphasizing the pride his unit takes in stopping the run. "When a big run breaks out, it's heartbreaking for us because we know that's our job to stop that."
On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame has carved out an identity has one of the nation's premier rushing offenses. Ranking 10th in total rushing yards (2,698) and rushing yards per game (224.8), the Fighting Irish are a nightmare for defenses with their explosiveness, averaging 6.3 yards per carry—the third-best mark in the country.
"Really good on the ground," Fisher said. "[Notre Dame] always looks to establish the run game, and that's been their identity all year."
Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love has been sensational, averaging 7.08 yards per carry on his way to 949 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Complementing Love is senior quarter Riley Leonard.
The Duke transfer's dual-threat ability adds an extra layer of complexity to Notre Dame's rushing attack. Leonard has rushed for 721 yards this season, averaging 5.81 yards per carry, and has 14 scores on the ground. Leonard's mobility presents a unique challenge, as Indiana must be alert to option plays and designed quarterback runs.
"We've just got to take into account, and we've got to be ready for option plays, designed quarterback runs, stuff like that," Fisher said. "Just making sure we're not falling asleep if he pulls the ball."
The clash between Indiana's front seven and Notre Dame's offensive line will be pivotal. Notre Dame's offensive success hinges on creating running lanes for Love, while Keeping Leonard free to operate as a dual-threat weapon. Meanwhile, Indiana will look to maintain its discipline, dominating individual matchups and swarming to the ball.
"Having that mentality to stop the run is just dominating the people in front of you. That's the only way you can stop the run," West said. "We all focus on doing out job and dominating the person in front of us. If we do that, everything else will go our way."
For Indiana, the key lies in neutralizing Love's explosiveness and limiting Leonard's improvisational prowess. For Notre Dame, it's about finding cracks in Indiana's armor and forcing the Hoosiers to respect their multifaceted attack.
With a spot in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia on the line, this showdown promises to be a test of strength, strategy and resolve.
In a battle of strength on strength, can Indiana's defensive wall hold firm against one of the nation's most potent rushing attacks? Or will Notre Dame's ground game prove too dynamic to contain?
"Stopping the run," West said, "that's our job."
