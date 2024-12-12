Strength on strength: Indiana’s rush defense vs. Notre Dame’s ground attack

The opening round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff promises an electrifying clash, as Indiana travels to South Bend to face Notre Dame on Dec. 20.

The matchup to watch in this showdown? Indiana's top-ranked rushing defense against Notre Dame's dynamic ground game, setting the stage for a battle of wills at the line of scrimmage.

Indiana has been the gold standard for rushing defense this season, allowing an astonishingly low 70.8 rushing yards per game—over 12 yards fewer than any other team in the nation. The Hoosiers have surrendered just 850 rushing yards all year, 152 yards fewer than their nearest competitor, while permitting a mere 2.46 yards per carry.

Opponents have managed only 10 rushing touchdowns against them, showcasing the defense's ability to stiffen in the red zone.

Linebacker Aiden Fisher attributes Indiana's success defending the run to fundamentals and a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality.

"The angles that we play with, the pursuit to the ball, that edge that we play with," Fisher said on Sunday. "A lot of guys that are here right now aren't supposed to be here. They aren't big enough. They aren't fast enough. We carry that with us in the Monday walk-through to Saturday kickoff."

The Hoosiers' dominance stems partly from their offense's ability to jump out to big leads, forcing opponents into pass-heavy game scripts. Indiana's foes have logged the fourth-fewest rushing attempts nationwide, limiting opportunities to test the Hoosiers' formidable front seven.

"We have pride in [stopping the run]," defensive lineman CJ West said on Tuesday, emphasizing the pride his unit takes in stopping the run. "When a big run breaks out, it's heartbreaking for us because we know that's our job to stop that."