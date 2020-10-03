TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: October 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
WATCH: IU QB commit Donaven McCulley off to hot start to senior season
2022 Illinois WR standout has Hoosiers at top of his list
Indiana among three prioritizing 2022 CJ Gunn early in recruitment
Hiller, Offensive Linemen Group Talk Shakeups, Talent
2020-21 Player Preview: Al Durham
DB Raheem Layne to miss significant time due to injury
Tweets of the Day
Mike on the mic. 🎤🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/QdzL41ImuP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 2, 2020
Cannon. @kschwarb12 #ProIU— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/iUkuTtxR85
De'Ron Davis out of Indiana University has signed his rookie deal to play in Ireland! Davis will be joining Killester Dublin Basketball Club in the Superleague to be the leading force for their team in pursuit of a Championship! #RookieDeal #SAI pic.twitter.com/FsKhJw34Ce— Strategic Athlete Initiatives (@SAIsportsagency) October 2, 2020
The dynamic duo of #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley and #iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper connect for a 74-yard td. Lawrence North ahead 14-10 over Warren Central 6:54 left in the 2nd— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 3, 2020
Halftime and Fishers ahead 20-7 over Franklin Central. #iufb recruit @jeffreysimmons_ 7 receptions for 137 yards for Fishers— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 3, 2020
Check out my highlight - https://t.co/K5rJLzpXpp— Dmac (@DonavenMcculley) October 3, 2020
In case you were wondering how good the dynamic duo of @DonavenMcculley and @TheOmarCooper are, they've connected on touchdown strikes of 50, 33, and 74 yards so far tonight. #iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 3, 2020
#iufb recruit @jeffreysimmons_— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 3, 2020
sets a school record tonight with 15 catches for 219 yards and a score for Fishers High School (IN)
Headlines
LBS GROWING INTO LEADERSHIP ROLE FOR IU DEFENSE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU DB Layne out with injury-- The Herald Bulletin
Quoted: Preseason Practice – Oct. 2-- IU Athletics
Harry Crider More Than the Center of IU’s Attention-- IU Athletics
DAVIS SIGNS PRO DEAL TO PLAY IN IRELAND-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana Sports Beat Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.