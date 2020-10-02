Indiana duo sign professional deals overseas
On Friday, it was announced that two former Indiana players will be playing professionally overseas this upcoming season, adding to the list of Hoosiers playing at the next level.
De'Ron Davis, who graduated this past year, will start his career with the Killester Basketball Club in Ireland.
Killester plays in The Super League which is the top league in Ireland. Killester is one of the top teams in the league, winning five championships and three National Cup titles between 2001 and 2014.
Davis, who arrived in Bloomington ranked No. 35 overall in the 2016 class, spent the majority of his Indiana career battling through injuries. Despite that, he played in 110 games (23 starts) for the Hoosiers and averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for his career.
The 6-foot-10 Davis saw his best season come as a sophomore as he averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game before tearing his Achilles 15 games into the season.
Davis finished his Indiana career 10th all-time in field goal percentage (54.7).
The second Hoosier to land a deal overseas is Nick Zeisloft. The former IU sharpshooter will play for Ionikos Nikaias BC of Greek's first tier league, Greek Basket League.
Ionikos Nikaias BC has won its league in each of the past two seasons, the B Basket League and the A2 Basket League. He will be teammates with former Hoosier Jeremy Hollowell who signed with Nikaias BC in September.
Zeisloft averaged 6.6 points and shot 43 percent from deep in his two seasons (69 games) in Bloomington. After graduating in 2016, Zeisloft has spent time between the NBA G-League and overseas.
Devonte Green signed a deal earlier this summer with Trikoupis BC, in the same league as Zeisloft's new team, Ionikos Nikaias BC.
----
