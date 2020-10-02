2022 Illinois WR standout has Hoosiers at top of his list
There may not be a football season this fall for Oak Park Fenwick (Illinois) junior wide receiver Eian Pugh due to Covid-19, but that's not stopping the offers from coming, including a recent one from Indiana University.
Pugh told TheHoosier.com that the offer from Indiana was one he not only wanted, but also excites him as well.
"Indiana had a really good season last year, and they're only going to get better," Pugh said. "The coaching staff is great, so that's most what intrigues me."
As a sophomore, Pugh hauled in 53 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. With numbers like that to his credit, Pugh has been drawing the attention of several coaches, and has offers from Ball State, Cincinnati, Howard, Kansas and Toledo, along with the Hoosiers.
Pugh said he has enjoyed forming a relationship with Indiana assistant Grant Heard, part of why the offer was so exciting.
"Coach Heard is a real cool and laid back dude. He is definitely a coach I'd love to play for,: Pugh said. "He also puts a lot of guys in the league, which is the ultimate goal."
