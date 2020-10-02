There may not be a football season this fall for Oak Park Fenwick (Illinois) junior wide receiver Eian Pugh due to Covid-19, but that's not stopping the offers from coming, including a recent one from Indiana University.

Pugh told TheHoosier.com that the offer from Indiana was one he not only wanted, but also excites him as well.

"Indiana had a really good season last year, and they're only going to get better," Pugh said. "The coaching staff is great, so that's most what intrigues me."

As a sophomore, Pugh hauled in 53 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. With numbers like that to his credit, Pugh has been drawing the attention of several coaches, and has offers from Ball State, Cincinnati, Howard, Kansas and Toledo, along with the Hoosiers.



