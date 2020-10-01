The recruitment of Lawrence North (IN) 2022 guard CJ Gunn continues to heat up. Up to this point, Gunn holds offers from seven programs but just three offers from high-majors in Indiana, Kansas State and Cincinnati. However, a handful of other schools including Missouri, Louisville, Wake Forest, Butler, Michigan State and Ohio State continue to be in contact with the three-star wing.

Gunn's strong play in limited opportunities this summer saw him added to the newest class of 2022 Rivals150 rankings. Currently he sits at No. 132 in the class.

While it is still early in his recruitment, CJ Gunn's dad, Christopher Gunn, noted some whom they are in most contact with.

"Indiana, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Butler, Louisville, Ohio State, Wake Forest and Cal (Berkeley)," Gunn told TheHoosier.com. "We talk to these programs at least weekly, and some a few times a week."