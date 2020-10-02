DB Raheem Layne to miss significant time due to injury
After a very healthy offseason, in the matter of a few days the Indiana secondary has suffered two big losses. Earlier this week it was Marcelino Ball going down with an ACL injury and on Friday it was announced that senior safety Raheem Layne will also miss time.
IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told the media that Layne could miss 'extended time' due to an injury that he had a procedure on earlier this summer.
“He had surgery a while back, so I’m sure (IU head coach) Tom (Allen) will talk more about those things,” Wommack said during a Zoom call on Friday. “I don’t know when the plan exactly is for him to be back. I haven’t even looked at that. Not on the first-half of the season I would think.”
Layne appeared in all 13 games for IU last season, including five starts. He totaled 30 tackles (28 solo), two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
For his career, Layne has started 13 games in 37 total games played, with 82 total tackles. He was named IU’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2017.
Layne was in the midst of making a move from cornerback to safety ahead of the 2020 season.
(This story will be updated as we receive more information regarding Layne's injury.)
