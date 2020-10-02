After a very healthy offseason, in the matter of a few days the Indiana secondary has suffered two big losses. Earlier this week it was Marcelino Ball going down with an ACL injury and on Friday it was announced that senior safety Raheem Layne will also miss time.

IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told the media that Layne could miss 'extended time' due to an injury that he had a procedure on earlier this summer.

“He had surgery a while back, so I’m sure (IU head coach) Tom (Allen) will talk more about those things,” Wommack said during a Zoom call on Friday. “I don’t know when the plan exactly is for him to be back. I haven’t even looked at that. Not on the first-half of the season I would think.”