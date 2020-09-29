 Depth and 'next man up' mentality look to fill hole left by injured Ball
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 11:22:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Depth and 'next man up' mentality look to fill hole left by injured Ball

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana had been extremely healthy throughout the offseason leading up to the 2020 season. That is until last week when redshirt senior Marcelino Ball went down with a major injury. It was announced on Monday that Ball would miss the entire season due to a torn ACL.

Now, something that IU head coach Tom Allen has harped on for his entire tenure at Indiana will have to come into play. And that is depth.

"It is a legit concern that I think everyone is having right now in terms of how you handle the unknowns of the season," Allen said on Monday. "Both with the normal injuries that always occur throughout a year and, obviously, the COVID situation that we are all dealing with."

For the Hoosiers, while losing Ball is definitely significant, someone who has appeared in 41 games (38 starts) with 201 tackles, having two additional veterans ready to step in is something that is exactly what Tom Allen has been building his roster for.

Bryant Fitzgerald will now hold one of the more important roles for IU's defense in 2020
Bryant Fitzgerald will now hold one of the more important roles for IU's defense in 2020

Tom Allen didn't have to look far down the list for those two names. Bryant Fitzgerald and Jamar Johnson were first to mind for Allen when naming the safety-linebacker 'husky' role in Indiana's 4-2-5 defense.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}