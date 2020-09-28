Marcelino Ball to miss season with torn ACL
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced on Monday that redshirt senior Marcelino Ball has torn his ACL and will miss the 2020 season.
Ball has been a significant member of the IU defense and was expected to be a starter once again for this upcoming season.
"I hate that for him. He's been such a great player for us and matured as a man," Allen added during a Zoom conference. "When you lose a guy like Marcelino, it's not just on the field... other guys will have to rise up."
Ball was a fixture in Indiana's defensive lineup as he appeared in 41 games (38 starts) with 201 tackles, 41 solo. He also added 4.5 sacks, 15.5 stops for loss, three interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Earlier this offseason, Ball was selected to the Reese's Senior Bowl, the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process for senior athletes.
Ball finished last season with 47 tackles in 13 games.
Tom Allen said redshirt junior Bryant Fitzgerald will be his replacement.
