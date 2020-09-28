Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced on Monday that redshirt senior Marcelino Ball has torn his ACL and will miss the 2020 season.

Ball has been a significant member of the IU defense and was expected to be a starter once again for this upcoming season.

"I hate that for him. He's been such a great player for us and matured as a man," Allen added during a Zoom conference. "When you lose a guy like Marcelino, it's not just on the field... other guys will have to rise up."