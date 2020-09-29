Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby knows he has a special group of players to coach in this unprecedented season.

While Shelby is excited about the improvement of Larry Tracy III and the development of incoming freshman Lem Watley-Neely and Christopher Keys, he knows that if this year’s secondary unit will be successful, it starts with sophomore Tiawan Mullen.

“For me, I have to coach him even harder about the little things— where are his feet, his eyes, his hand placement,” Shelby said. “I am a lot harder on him because, at the end of the day, a lot of players that have [a] successful freshman year usually fall into a sophomore slump.”

Mullen finished the 2019 season strong, starting in the final eight games of the season for Tom Allen, and playing in all thirteen contests. Mullen compiled 28 tackles, while forcing and recovering two fumbles.

Additionally, Mullen was rated as one of the top ten returning players in the Big Ten conference this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Per PFF, Mullen only allowed 18 of 40 targets to be caught by wide receivers he was responsible for covering in 2019, and only surrendered more than 30 yards to a receiver he was manning just once.

“What I did last year, it was great and everything, but with Coach Shelby behind me, I need to push harder,” Mullen said. “I know his expectations, so he doesn’t need to push or yell at me.”