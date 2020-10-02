Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana 2021 quarterback commit Donaven McCulley has started his senior campaign on a strong note. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,501 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lawrence North is currently 4-2, with both loses coming by a combined eight points.

McCulley's favorite target is 2022 IU target Omar Cooper Jr, who he has connected with multiple times on the deep ball.

McCulley is a four-star quarterback ranked No. 219 in the 2021 class and the No. 6 ranked dual-threat QB.

