TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 13th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

. @IndianaFootball 's Michael Penix, Jr. Named Manning Award QB of the Week: He completed 30-of-50 passes for 342 yards & 3 touchdowns as he led the Hoosiers to a 38-21 @B1Gfootball win over No. 23 Michigan, Indiana’s 1st win over the Wolverines since 1987. https://t.co/MpLAqqXkaI pic.twitter.com/LAsxtkV5ov

Thank you @sagesteele !!! We are working very hard to make you and Hoosier Nation proud! Go IU!! #LEO #RELENTLESS https://t.co/QGo0uGScbh

If @IndianaMBB is going to make serious noise this season, @TrayceJackson will be a big reason why. 🏀 Let's take a moment to appreciate just how phenomenal he was as a freshman. 🎥 Full feature narrated by @TheAndyKatz ➡️ https://t.co/IsMkPYd4aF pic.twitter.com/jT8bWGJEgF

That should about round out the non-conference with Tennessee Tech, Maui (in Asheville), Butler (Crossroads), and Florida State (ACC/Big Ten). #iubb https://t.co/OMLOWjVWbz

ICYMI... during his media availability today, Indiana coach Tom Allen said offensive lineman Mike Katic and rb/wr David Ellis will be game-time decisions at Michigan State. #iufb

2022 Indiana target Shawn Phillips finished with 2 pts and 9 rebounds in a 78-71 loss to Team Sizzle (MN). Main takeaways tonight: #iubb - Much bigger than originally thought (closer to 6-11 and 250) - Terrific rebounder - Still growing/developing a well-rounded offensive game

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.