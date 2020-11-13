TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 13th

The Hoosier Daily: November 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Three-headed monster leads Indiana secondary
Indiana extends offer to 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil
WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Michigan State
Penix selected as Manning Award QB of the Week
IU announces virtual Hoosier Hysteria for Nov. 18
Coaches Talk: Tucker, Spartans look to keep Old Brass Spittoon from Indiana
.@IndianaFootball's Michael Penix, Jr. Named Manning Award QB of the Week: He completed 30-of-50 passes for 342 yards & 3 touchdowns as he led the Hoosiers to a 38-21 @B1Gfootball win over No. 23 Michigan, Indiana’s 1st win over the Wolverines since 1987.https://t.co/MpLAqqXkaI pic.twitter.com/LAsxtkV5ov— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) November 12, 2020
Thank you @sagesteele!!! We are working very hard to make you and Hoosier Nation proud! Go IU!! #LEO #RELENTLESS https://t.co/QGo0uGScbh— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 13, 2020
If @IndianaMBB is going to make serious noise this season, @TrayceJackson will be a big reason why. 🏀— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 12, 2020
Let's take a moment to appreciate just how phenomenal he was as a freshman. 🎥
Full feature narrated by @TheAndyKatz ➡️ https://t.co/IsMkPYd4aF pic.twitter.com/jT8bWGJEgF
🏀 Mark those calendars.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 12, 2020
📝: https://t.co/abIvdk5T3K pic.twitter.com/oNf0B1AeuG
That should about round out the non-conference with Tennessee Tech, Maui (in Asheville), Butler (Crossroads), and Florida State (ACC/Big Ten). #iubb https://t.co/OMLOWjVWbz— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 12, 2020
ICYMI... during his media availability today, Indiana coach Tom Allen said offensive lineman Mike Katic and rb/wr David Ellis will be game-time decisions at Michigan State. #iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 13, 2020
2022 Indiana target Shawn Phillips finished with 2 pts and 9 rebounds in a 78-71 loss to Team Sizzle (MN). Main takeaways tonight: #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) November 13, 2020
- Much bigger than originally thought (closer to 6-11 and 250)
- Terrific rebounder
- Still growing/developing a well-rounded offensive game
IU football's defensive line anchor to swarming defense-- Indy Star
FSU RECEIVER D.J. MATTHEWS ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
Add another game to IU’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule-- Crimson Quarry
IU volleyball announces four signees for class of 2021-- Indiana Daily Student
Men's Basketball to Hold Virtual Hoosier Hysteria, Presented by Smithville, November 18-- IU Athletics
Media Thursday: Michigan State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.
