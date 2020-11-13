 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 13th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 13th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Three-headed monster leads Indiana secondary

Indiana extends offer to 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil

WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep ahead of Michigan State

Penix selected as Manning Award QB of the Week

IU announces virtual Hoosier Hysteria for Nov. 18

Coaches Talk: Tucker, Spartans look to keep Old Brass Spittoon from Indiana

Indiana lands Florida State WR transfer DJ Matthews

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football's defensive line anchor to swarming defense-- Indy Star

FSU RECEIVER D.J. MATTHEWS ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

Add another game to IU’s 2020-21 non-conference schedule-- Crimson Quarry

IU volleyball announces four signees for class of 2021-- Indiana Daily Student

Men's Basketball to Hold Virtual Hoosier Hysteria, Presented by Smithville, November 18-- IU Athletics

Media Thursday: Michigan State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.

----

