Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker spent just under many minutes of his media availability Tuesday belaboring several key points -- technique and fundamentals, two areas the first-year coach said his team has struggled with this season.

"Last week's game was unacceptable. I hold and will continue to hold this team to a higher standard of performance. We've looked at the tape and we've made the corrections we've needed to make relative to that game, and we are moving forward with our game plan for Indiana," Tucker said.

A week ago, the Spartans fell 49-7 at Iowa. Against the Hawkeyes, Michigan State allowed 405 yards of total offense, with 226 coming on the ground. The Hawkeyes held the Spartans to 286 yards with just 59 coming on the ground and forced three turnovers, which led to 14 points.

Michigan State watched Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras throw for 167 yards and find seven different receivers in the win.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed 17-of-37 attempts for 227 yards. Jalen Nailor had 119 yards receiving in the loss. Lombardi suffered a lower-body injury in the loss.

The Spartans struggled to get anything going on either side of the ball early in the contest, as they amassed 43 yards of total offense in the first quarter, while watching Iowa go for 156 and 206 total yards in the first half.