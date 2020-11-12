Coaches Talk: Tucker, Spartans look to keep Old Brass Spittoon from Indiana
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker spent just under many minutes of his media availability Tuesday belaboring several key points -- technique and fundamentals, two areas the first-year coach said his team has struggled with this season.
"Last week's game was unacceptable. I hold and will continue to hold this team to a higher standard of performance. We've looked at the tape and we've made the corrections we've needed to make relative to that game, and we are moving forward with our game plan for Indiana," Tucker said.
A week ago, the Spartans fell 49-7 at Iowa. Against the Hawkeyes, Michigan State allowed 405 yards of total offense, with 226 coming on the ground. The Hawkeyes held the Spartans to 286 yards with just 59 coming on the ground and forced three turnovers, which led to 14 points.
Michigan State watched Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras throw for 167 yards and find seven different receivers in the win.
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed 17-of-37 attempts for 227 yards. Jalen Nailor had 119 yards receiving in the loss. Lombardi suffered a lower-body injury in the loss.
The Spartans struggled to get anything going on either side of the ball early in the contest, as they amassed 43 yards of total offense in the first quarter, while watching Iowa go for 156 and 206 total yards in the first half.
Tucker said there is plenty he likes about Indiana.
"Indiana is a good football team. I like the way this football team is built. They are a physical football team, they have a difference maker at quarterback, their receivers are very good, they have a big offensive line, they have a big running back, they rotate 17 guys on their front line. It is a well-rounded football team and I can see why they are 3-0 and why they are ranked in the top 10. I have a lot of respect for how they are coached and how they've built that football team the last three or four years. We have a lot of work to do, and we are up for the challenge," Tucker said.
The first-year head coach said he and his staff are looking for consistency from the Spartans, who turned the ball over seven times against Rutgers in the season opener before beating Michigan in the second week of the season.
"You can't live in the past," Tucker said.
A season ago, with less than two minutes left, Indiana and Michigan State found themselves deadlocked at 31-31. That’s when disaster would set in for the Hoosiers, as the Spartans kicked a 21-yard field goal and then added a fumble recovery for a score on the final play of the game to pick up a 40-31 victory.
The loss erased an epic performance by Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, who completed 20-straight passes and finished with 286 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding another with his feet.
For Michigan State, the win meant the Old Brass Spittoon stayed in East Lansing for another season.
Tucker said it will take several things for the trophy to remain with the Spartans this Saturday when they take on the Hoosiers, a team he notes are playing fast, confident and physical.
"They are doing that in all three phases. I watch from start to finish and they play hard, continue to come at you. You want to play good teams. I expect to see a better football team this Saturday than what I saw in Iowa," Tucker said.
